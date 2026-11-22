Four Azerbaijanis To Fight For Places In European U-23 Boxing Finals
On the final day of the quarterfinal bouts, Bilalhabashi Nazarov (50 kg) and Zidan Gunbatov (55 kg) also defeated their opponents to secure places in the semifinals.
Two-time European champion Bilalhabashi Nazarov defeated Czech boxer Filip Horvat by a unanimous 5-0 decision. He will face Israel's David Zahari for a place in the final.
Zidan Gunbatov also secured a 5-0 victory over Serbia's Nikola Maksimovic. His semifinal opponent will be France's Christopher Hippocrate.
Earlier, Mukhammedali Ashireliyev (60 kg) and Nijat Alyrazaev (70 kg) had also advanced to the semifinals.
Thus, four Azerbaijani boxers have guaranteed themselves at least bronze medals. Those who win their semifinal bouts today will advance to the final and continue their fight for gold.
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