WHEREAS, Alaska's children are our future, and all children deserve to experience the security and love of a stable home; and

WHEREAS, in Alaska, as of October 2026 more than 2300 children are living in out-of-home care, underscoring the continued need for families willing to provide children with lasting connections and support; and

WHEREAS, when reuniting children with their birth parents is not possible despite genuine effort, these children need the stability, love, and cultural continuity that only a permanent adoptive or guardianship family can provide; and

WHEREAS, adoption and guardianship can provide a healthy home life with enduring family bonds, parental love, and security beyond childhood; and

WHEREAS, strong families are the foundation of our communities and children awaiting adoption need our love and support; and

WHEREAS, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the families who have opened their homes and hearts to children in need through adoption and guardianship, as well as the professionals, Tribal partners and communities who support children and families throughout the process.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim November 21, 2026 as:

Adoption Day

in Alaska and encourage all Alaskans to honor adoptive parents and Alaska's children, and to support community and State efforts to provide all children with secure, nurturing, and permanent families.

Dated: November 21, 2026

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