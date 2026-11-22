MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 22 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that people from 40 villages in Arunachal Pradesh along the China border are returning to their native villages following the development of border areas with modern facilities under the Centre's flagship Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP).

Launching four major development initiatives worth over Rs 5,610 crore in Arunachal Pradesh, HM Shah said the Narendra Modi government has declared border villages as the country's first villages and is undertaking their all-round development by providing essential facilities, including healthcare, electricity, education and drinking water supply.

The initiatives launched by HM Shah include 'Mission Shikshit Arunachal -- Phase II', power development projects, rural road development works and 199 projects under the Vibrant Villages Programme across 11 border districts.

The Home Minister said that through the VVP, the government aims to develop all border villages in the country and prevent people from migrating to urban areas in search of better livelihood opportunities and facilities.

“Development of border villages is the priority of the government. If villagers are economically and otherwise empowered, their lifestyle will change, and their happiness will increase,” he said.

HM Shah said that personnel of the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are extending considerable assistance to people living in border villages by helping them increase agricultural production and facilitating the marketing of their locally grown produce.

“As the Army and ITBP personnel are consuming locally produced crops and food items, their emotional bonds with the border villages are becoming stronger,” he noted.

HM Shah, who also holds the Cooperation portfolio, said that the cooperative movement would play a crucial role in making Arunachal Pradesh self-sufficient in the production of milk, eggs, fish and meat, thereby economically empowering people in rural and border areas.

He assured the people that if they produced sufficient quantities of milk, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and Amul would purchase their produce.

The Home Minister announced that a team from the NDDB would soon be sent to Arunachal Pradesh to explore all possibilities for increasing milk production and strengthening the dairy sector in the state.

Comparing the investments made by the previous Congress-led government with those under the Modi government, HM Shah claimed that the Centre had provided more than four times the funding for the all-round development of Arunachal Pradesh.

He also stressed the importance of women's participation in the cooperative movement, saying that women self-help groups (SHGs) would play a significant role in expanding and strengthening the cooperative sector.

“Through women's SHGs, the cooperative movement will not only be expanded and strengthened, but women will also become economically empowered,” HM Shah said.

Earlier, after inaugurating and addressing a Cooperative Conference at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre in Itanagar, HM Shah unveiled the Arunachal Pradesh Cooperation Vision Document 2047 and presented Cooperation Awards to recognise contributions to the cooperative sector.

He also inaugurated the 'Saras Mela' and flagged off a Mobile Medical Van as part of the initiatives aimed at strengthening rural development and improving access to essential services.

The four major development initiatives launched by the Home Minister include 'Mission Shikshit Arunachal -- Phase II', with an outlay of Rs 1,500 crore; the 'Chief Minister's Comprehensive State Power Development Programme', with an allocation of Rs 2,000 crore; and the 'Chief Minister's Comprehensive State Rural Road Development Programme', with an outlay of Rs 2,000 crore.

In addition, 199 projects worth Rs 110.95 crore under the Vibrant Villages Programme are being taken up across 11 border districts of the state. HM Shah also launched 'Mission SURAKSHA'.

The initiatives are aimed at improving educational infrastructure, strengthening the power sector, expanding rural road connectivity and accelerating development in strategically important border areas.

The Cooperative Conference and the launch of these development initiatives are in line with PM Modi's vision of 'Sahkar Se Samriddhi' (Prosperity through Cooperation).

The event at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre marked an important step towards strengthening the cooperative sector in Arunachal Pradesh and making it more empowered, self-reliant and inclusive.

Through the various initiatives, the Centre aims to promote economic opportunities, improve infrastructure and strengthen livelihood prospects, particularly in rural and border areas, while ensuring that local communities become active partners in the state's development journey.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, state Home Minister Mama Natung, Agriculture Minister Gabriel Denwang Wangsu, Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao, and Rajya Sabha member Tai Tagak, and senior officials from the Home and Cooperation Ministries also attend the event.