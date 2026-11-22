MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 22 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan on Sunday directed an inquiry into the death of a Jana Sena activist in a melee during scrutiny of nominations for Gram Panchayat elections.

The incident occurred at the Nagulaguttapalle village in Chakrayapet mandal of Pulivendula constituency in YSR Kadapa district on Saturday.

Munthala Ramanjulu (50) died in a commotion that reportedly broke out during nomination scrutiny.

Jana Sena leaders and workers staged a protest on Saturday night, placing his body on the main road and demanding a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding his death. During the protest, Jana Sena leaders sought an investigation into the alleged roles of Telugu Desam Party's Pulivendula constituency in-charge B.Tech Ravi and Chakrayapet mandal TDP president Maheshwara Reddy.

According to Jana Sena, Ramanjulu is also a relative of a candidate contesting the post of sarpanch with Jana Sena's support.

Pawan Kalyan gathered details from the district administration and party ranks. He instructed the Kadapa District Collector and Superintendent of Police to collect comprehensive details of the events during the scrutiny of nominations and the circumstances prevailing there at the time.

The Deputy Chief Minister directed that an impartial and transparent inquiry be conducted into the incident. He instructed that statements be recorded from the family members of the deceased and that all aspects of the incident be examined thoroughly. He directed that strict action be taken in accordance with the rules against anyone found responsible in the inquiry.

Pawan Kalyan directed Jana Sena's Political Affairs Committee Chairman and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, Nadendla Manohar, to inquire into the death of Ramanjulu. He said the inquiry process should be coordinated and its progress reviewed regularly.

He sent Kalyanam Siva Srinivas, Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Police Housing Corporation, to Pulivendula to convey the party's assurance of support to Ramanjulu's family.

The Deputy Chief Minister expressed grief over the loss of Ramanjulu's life during the local body elections. He made it clear that the party would support his family in every possible way.

Meanwhile, the YSR Congress Party alleged that the Jana Sena activist fell victim to TDP leaders' hunger for positions in YSR Kadapa district.

The opposition party stated that as part of the sarpanch elections, Jana Sena activist Jalapati Nagamallayya filed his nomination as the sarpanch candidate from Surabi village in Chakrayapeta mandal, but TDP mandal in-charge Maheshwar Reddy summoned BTech Ravi and MLA Ramagopal Reddy to the nomination centre to scrutinise the nomination papers and conspired to get the TDP candidate elected unopposed by preventing the Jana Sena members from entering.

When Jana Sena members arrived at the nomination centre after learning of this, TDP leaders angrily pelted them with stones and chased them away. Some fell to the ground in fear while Ramanjulu, a relative of the Jana Sena sarpanch candidate, died of a heart attack.