A three-year-old girl was found dead inside a locked rented room in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district on Saturday, November 21, triggering protests by her family and local residents. Police have detained a woman living in the room for questioning after suspecting that the child was smothered to death. The incident took place in the Bhud area, where the woman, identified as Sonali, was living in a rented room in a house belonging to Rohtash Rajput. The house was near the child's residence.

According to India Today, police suspect that the murder may be linked to occult practices, but the exact motive has not yet been established. Investigators are questioning the detained woman and awaiting the post-mortem findings.

How did the police find the missing girl?

According to police, the child went missing from her home around 11 am on Saturday. Her family searched the neighbourhood and, after failing to locate her, informed the police.

A police team reached the area and launched a search operation. Personnel checked nearby locations and examined CCTV footage to trace the child's movements.

The footage reportedly showed the girl in the vicinity of her home, with no indication that she had travelled to a distant location. Local residents also joined the search, while police deployed a dog squad to help locate her.

The dog eventually led the team towards a locked room in a nearby house where Sonali was staying on rent. Police broke open the door and found the child's body inside.

What do police suspect about the murder?

Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dinesh Kumar Singh told India Today that the girl was found dead in the rented room, located around 40 metres from her home.

"Based on the circumstances at the scene, there is a preliminary suspicion that the child was murdered by smothering in connection with occult practices," the SSP said.

Police have detained Sonali and are questioning her to establish what happened and why the child was inside her room.

The child's body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Investigators are examining all aspects of the case, including the circumstances leading to the child's death and the suspected motive.

Police said further legal action would be taken based on the investigation and post-mortem findings. The suspected involvement of occult practices is yet to be established.

Angry residents block road in Delhi

The discovery of the child's body triggered anger among her family members and residents of the area. They gathered at the spot and staged a protest, demanding strict action against the woman suspected of killing the girl.

The protesters also blocked Delhi Road, prompting police personnel to reach the area and intervene.

Officials said they tried to pacify the protesters and bring the situation under control. The law-and-order situation remained peaceful, according to the police.

The investigation is continuing, with the post-mortem report and questioning of the detained woman expected to help establish the exact cause and circumstances of the child's death.