MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Nov 22 (IANS) Batting all-rounder Rachin Ravindra said New Zealand's approach on the final day of the ongoing first Test against India would be to take it ball by ball, as the hosts try to bat out the day and save the match at the Basin Reserve.

New Zealand ended day four on 119/2, and are still 233 runs behind India's 720/9 declared. "That's probably looking quite far ahead. I think that's something we'll try to as a group is take it ball by ball and I'm just acknowledging the obvious, we'd love to be there at their end.

“That's a lot of batting to come though, we know that's 90 overs of batting so. We'll hopefully continue what we did tonight, get into good positions, keep doing it ball by ball and work in a partnership, but it would be special," Ravindra told reporters in the post-day press conference.

Ravindra, who is unbeaten on 27, was frank about New Zealand's position but felt surviving the final session of day four with only two wickets down was a positive. "We're pretty behind the game obviously. It was a good period to get through two down.

“Obviously India batted really well and put the pressure on us in the field and for us it's about batting as long as we can really. We know it's been a relatively good wicket so hopefully we can apply ourselves for a long period of time and bat three sessions."

New Zealand's hopes also rest heavily on Devon Conway, who will resume day five on 59 after soaking up 137 balls on day four. Ravindra backed his partner to go on and get a big score. "I mean, I'd probably be one of Dev's biggest supporters. He's such a good player but also class and also applies himself to such periods of time.

“I don't know what his Test hundred sort of breakdown have been but, whenever he bats a number of balls he continues on. Hopefully he can do that tomorrow. He's looking amazing, looking and getting into great positions and assessing the bowlers really well. So, look, I don't want to touch the money or wood, but he's looking very good."

India's bowlers had tried to squeeze the batters by targeting the stumps with the field stacked on the leg side. Ravindra stated countering that ploy was a battle of patience. "I wouldn't say it's irritating. I think it just brings a different challenge. Typically, certainly the way I play and Dev as well, we're probably used to free-flowing batting.

“You get the ball outside off when you drive or you get the push on your pull but it wasn't like that, which I think is cool. It's something different that we saw out there and they were really relentless and bowled a great line and challenged us a lot. We sort of were in a war of attrition almost on that wicket out there. So, I think different challenges are cool and it tests your own processes and plans."

He also said India's world-class attack left no room for a lapse in concentration. "That's Test cricket right? Everyone wants to see theatre but no, it was cool. I mean you see him warm up and you're always pretty switched on when he comes in. I mean to be fair, all their bowlers are world-class, so you're pretty closely watching the ball. So, it was cool to be out there."

Ravindra cautioned that a windier day in Wellington could make batting harder as the pitch dries further. "In Wellington, typically these four days so far, we've had fantastic weather. You don't really see it. Not too windy as it has been. So I think if it is slightly windier, it probably dries out the wicket a little bit more.

“Look, I can't crystal ball-gaze and tell you exactly what it's going to do. But, typically if it's drier, it can get a little more up and down, can take a little bit more turn. So it will be on us to adapt."

Ravindra, who resides in Wellington, accepted the surface was unlike the green tops usually seen in New Zealand, but said teams had to adapt to what was in front of them. "There's been a bit of talk of that being slightly different and it is. I guess it potentially doesn't have the green covering that we're used to seeing but in saying that, I do think it's on the teams to adapt and play what's in front of us.

“You can always go in expecting something and then potentially not adapt as fast as you could, but it's still good Test cricket. It might look slightly different to what it is typically, but it's more sort of stumps and play and some of the stuff we saw over the UK this winter. I mean every game brings its own challenges."

Ravindra also dismissed suggestions that the run-heavy contest had done the format any harm. "I think anything is a good advert for Test cricket. I think it's encapsulating. I think even though it might not look like a typical New Zealand pace and bounce and keeper standing on 30 yards, it's something different. I think the crowd certainly would have enjoyed watching Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and I don't think it's sort of a negative thing at all."