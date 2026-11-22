Pakistan Urges SCO Climate Shield for Heritage Sites After Floods
(MENAFN) A Pakistani minister called on Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) members on Saturday to adopt a shared framework to protect historical sites from damage.
Musadik Malik, Pakistan's minister for climate change, told the inaugural SCO Civilizational Dialogue that climate change is an "enemy" of civilizations. He pointed to the destruction from recent Himalayan floods in Nepal and the 2022 deluge that put one-third of Pakistan under water.
A glacial collapse in the Himalayas in August this year left hundreds dead, and hundreds more remain missing along the Nepal-China border. Four years ago, floods swamped most of Sindh province and killed nearly 1,700 people across Pakistan.
Malik cited the ancient city of Mohenjo Daro to show the scale of the damage. "Four days of rain caused Mohenjo Daro's walls to fall — the walls that no one could damage for 4,500 years, but (impact of) climate (change) did it," Malik said, stressing the importance of dialogue among different identities and cultures.
Stressing the "power of civilizations," he said ancient archaeological sites, mosques, shrines and temples have sheltered people displaced by natural disasters in Pakistan. "This is the power through which nations survive," he said. He spoke in Urdu and used the address to highlight the varied heritage of Delhi and the celebrated poet Mirza Ghalib.
Malik put three proposals to the SCO for safeguarding heritage and historical sites: a bloc-wide network of cultural institutions, a digital repository of historical sites, and a climate-resilient framework for damage caused by natural disasters.
His trip is the first to India by a Pakistani federal minister since the 2025 military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the three-day forum on Friday, calling for more dialogue, mutual trust and harmony among the 10 members of the SCO.
China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan founded the SCO in 2001. It has since grown to 10 full members, with India, Pakistan, Iran and Belarus joining later.
Pakistan holds the rotating chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of State for 2026-27.
Musadik Malik, Pakistan's minister for climate change, told the inaugural SCO Civilizational Dialogue that climate change is an "enemy" of civilizations. He pointed to the destruction from recent Himalayan floods in Nepal and the 2022 deluge that put one-third of Pakistan under water.
A glacial collapse in the Himalayas in August this year left hundreds dead, and hundreds more remain missing along the Nepal-China border. Four years ago, floods swamped most of Sindh province and killed nearly 1,700 people across Pakistan.
Malik cited the ancient city of Mohenjo Daro to show the scale of the damage. "Four days of rain caused Mohenjo Daro's walls to fall — the walls that no one could damage for 4,500 years, but (impact of) climate (change) did it," Malik said, stressing the importance of dialogue among different identities and cultures.
Stressing the "power of civilizations," he said ancient archaeological sites, mosques, shrines and temples have sheltered people displaced by natural disasters in Pakistan. "This is the power through which nations survive," he said. He spoke in Urdu and used the address to highlight the varied heritage of Delhi and the celebrated poet Mirza Ghalib.
Malik put three proposals to the SCO for safeguarding heritage and historical sites: a bloc-wide network of cultural institutions, a digital repository of historical sites, and a climate-resilient framework for damage caused by natural disasters.
His trip is the first to India by a Pakistani federal minister since the 2025 military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the three-day forum on Friday, calling for more dialogue, mutual trust and harmony among the 10 members of the SCO.
China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan founded the SCO in 2001. It has since grown to 10 full members, with India, Pakistan, Iran and Belarus joining later.
Pakistan holds the rotating chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of State for 2026-27.
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