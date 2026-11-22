Lieberman Vows to Topple Netanyahu as Israel's US Support Sinks
(MENAFN) Avigdor Lieberman, chairman of Yisrael Beytenu, again made removing caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu his “main goal” and cautioned that Israel's standing with the American public has dropped further than at any point in its history.
“My main goal right now is to oust Netanyahu,” Lieberman said in an interview broadcast Friday on Channel 12. He said that bringing Ra'am, also known as the United Arab List, into a governing coalition would undercut that objective.
The former defense minister argued that a government relying on Ra'am and the Joint List would open the way for Netanyahu to return to power, even if the two parties merely abstained in a confidence vote.
Lieberman named Israel's position in the United States as its most urgent short-term challenge, saying American support has never fallen so steeply since the state was founded.
In the Oct. 27 election, Netanyahu's bloc won 53 seats, against 48 for the rival Change Bloc, which includes Yisrael Beytenu. Arab parties took 19 seats in the 120-member Knesset, Israel's parliament.
On Nov. 11, Yair Golan, head of the Democrats, called for talks with Arab parties on forming a government to replace Netanyahu. Lieberman has rejected joining any government that includes Arab parties or depends on their support.
On Nov. 8, President Isaac Herzog tasked Change Bloc leader Gadi Eisenkot with assembling a government. Eisenkot has 28 days, with a possible 14-day extension. If he fails, Herzog may pass the mandate to another lawmaker.
Netanyahu has headed Israel's outgoing government since December 2022, when he took office leading the most right-wing coalition in the country's history.
“My main goal right now is to oust Netanyahu,” Lieberman said in an interview broadcast Friday on Channel 12. He said that bringing Ra'am, also known as the United Arab List, into a governing coalition would undercut that objective.
The former defense minister argued that a government relying on Ra'am and the Joint List would open the way for Netanyahu to return to power, even if the two parties merely abstained in a confidence vote.
Lieberman named Israel's position in the United States as its most urgent short-term challenge, saying American support has never fallen so steeply since the state was founded.
In the Oct. 27 election, Netanyahu's bloc won 53 seats, against 48 for the rival Change Bloc, which includes Yisrael Beytenu. Arab parties took 19 seats in the 120-member Knesset, Israel's parliament.
On Nov. 11, Yair Golan, head of the Democrats, called for talks with Arab parties on forming a government to replace Netanyahu. Lieberman has rejected joining any government that includes Arab parties or depends on their support.
On Nov. 8, President Isaac Herzog tasked Change Bloc leader Gadi Eisenkot with assembling a government. Eisenkot has 28 days, with a possible 14-day extension. If he fails, Herzog may pass the mandate to another lawmaker.
Netanyahu has headed Israel's outgoing government since December 2022, when he took office leading the most right-wing coalition in the country's history.
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