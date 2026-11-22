Hundreds March in London Demanding Tighter AI Regulation
(MENAFN) Hundreds of protesters marched through central London on Saturday, demanding stricter regulation of artificial intelligence and warning that the technology's rapid development poses serious risks.
Demonstrators assembled near the BBC office and walked to the Prime Minister's Office on Downing Street, in a rally centered squarely on AI as public concern over the technology mounts.
The march was organized by Pause AI UK, a group that wants development of frontier AI models halted.
Marchers held signs highlighting the dangers of AI and chanted slogans demanding greater oversight. Messages on placards included "Just don't build AGI (artificial general intelligence)," "AI is an extinction threat" and "Don't let AI decide your future."
The protest follows a similar demonstration in February, when more than 300 people marched across London from the offices of OpenAI through the King's Cross area to the headquarters of Google and Meta. They called on the chief executives of leading AI companies to publicly back a pause in advanced AI development.
Demonstrators assembled near the BBC office and walked to the Prime Minister's Office on Downing Street, in a rally centered squarely on AI as public concern over the technology mounts.
The march was organized by Pause AI UK, a group that wants development of frontier AI models halted.
Marchers held signs highlighting the dangers of AI and chanted slogans demanding greater oversight. Messages on placards included "Just don't build AGI (artificial general intelligence)," "AI is an extinction threat" and "Don't let AI decide your future."
The protest follows a similar demonstration in February, when more than 300 people marched across London from the offices of OpenAI through the King's Cross area to the headquarters of Google and Meta. They called on the chief executives of leading AI companies to publicly back a pause in advanced AI development.
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