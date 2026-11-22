PM Modi Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Demise of BJP MP Ramrao Wadkute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Wadkute, remembering him for his lifelong commitment to social service and his efforts to strengthen the party's organisation in Maharashtra. Wadkute passed away at the age of 72 following a severe heart attack.

In a post on X, PM Modi extended his condolences to the bereaved family of the late parliamentarian, highlighting his dedication to uplifting marginalised communities. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Ramrao Wadkute Ji. He will be remembered for his contribution to society and emphasis on serving the poor and downtrodden. Equally noteworthy were his efforts to strengthen the BJP in Maharashtra. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he said.

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu extended heartfelt condolences to Wadkute's family. Expressing grief in a post on X, she said, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Sakharam Wadkute Ji. He was dedicated to the cause of public welfare and made valuable contributions to the development of Maharashtra and the nation. My heartfelt condolences to his family members, admirers and well-wishers."

Moreover, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan paid tribute to his public service and extended condolences to his loved ones. In a post on X, the Vice President emphasised that Wadkute's contribution to public service will always be remembered. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Ramrao Sakharam Wadkute ji. His contributions to public life and service to the people will be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and supporters. May they find strength in this hour of grief," he said. Wadkute took the oath as a Rajya Sabha MP of the Bharatiya Janata Party in April 2026.