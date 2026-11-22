Princess of Wales Shares Personal Cancer Journey in New Documentary

The Princess of Wales, Catherine, is set to share a deeply personal account of her cancer journey and recovery in a new documentary titled 'Heal,' whose trailer was released on November 21. As per People magazine, the film explores how her cancer diagnosis changed her life, offering an insight into the physical and emotional challenges of living with and beyond the illness.

The documentary will premiere on November 30 at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC, with streaming available on Peacock the following day. In 'Heal', Kate, 44, undertakes the National Three Peaks Challenge, climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours in late June. As per People magazine, the challenge was undertaken in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Through the journey, she reflects on her own experience while connecting with people navigating serious illnesses.

“Cancer does change you,” Kate says in the trailer, adding,“It changes your body, it changes you physically. But there's a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you.” The documentary also explores the role of hope, connection and emotional resilience during recovery. Reflecting on the process of healing, the Princess says,“Healing is a journey. How to reconnect with the things you once knew and how to find a sense of hope and joy alongside uncertainty.”

One of the film's most personal moments features Kate's younger brother, James Middleton, who joins her for parts of the mountain challenge. During an emotional conversation, James refers to the tradition of ringing a bell after completing cancer treatment at the Royal Marsden Hospital.“Isn't it when you leave the Royal Marsden, you ring the bell?” he asks.“Yeah, but I didn't ring the bell,” Kate responds.“So maybe this is your ringing of the bell,” James suggests.

The trailer also captures Kate reuniting with her family after the demanding challenge. She shares warm embraces with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, before sharing a tender moment with her husband, Prince William. Kate publicly announced in March 2024 that she was undergoing cancer treatment following abdominal surgery earlier that year. In September 2024, she revealed that she had completed chemotherapy in a personal video featuring William and their children. In January 2025, she announced that her cancer was in remission.

Heal also highlights the Princess's longstanding connection with nature and its importance during her recovery. During her visit to India with William for the Earthshot Prize Awards on November 17, she spoke about the natural world's role in well-being.“I have seen firsthand how nature has the power to heal and enrich our daily lives,” she said.

The documentary carries a broader message about the importance of support and connection while navigating serious illness.“It's clear we're not meant to carry life's challenges alone,” Kate says in the trailer, adding,“Things can renew and grow. Often it is through pain that we realise there's a greater beauty that lies beyond that.”

Produced by Detail Films and directed by Benji Jackson, the documentary features cinematography by Will Warr, who previously filmed Kate's September 2024 video announcing the completion of her chemotherapy. The film's musical score is composed by Erland Cooper. As per People magazine, all funds received through the film's distribution have been directed to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which supports people living with and beyond cancer. Kate and William became joint patrons of the charity in January 2025, following her cancer treatment at the hospital.

The documentary will also be broadcast internationally. In the UK, it will air on BBC on November 29 at 6:15 pm GMT. In Australia, it is scheduled for December 1 on Channel 9, while Canadian viewers can watch it on CTV on December 7 at 10 pm ET. No official Indian broadcaster, streaming platform, or dedicated IST release time has been announced yet.