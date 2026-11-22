New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): India's solar capacity additions are expected to remain supported by a large pipeline of projects and growing rooftop demand, but delays in signing power agreements, transmission constraints and rising grid curtailment could affect the sector's growth beyond FY28, according to a report by YES Securities. The brokerage said solar capacity additions nearly doubled to 44.61 GW in FY26 from 23.83 GW in FY25, while installations remained strong in the first half of FY27, with 21 GW of solar AC capacity added. Rooftop and agricultural solar programmes have emerged as important demand drivers. Under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, 2.4 million rooftop systems were added in H1FY27, compared with 1.7 million systems during the whole of FY26. The KUSUM programme is also supporting demand for domestically manufactured modules.“India's solar demand remains robust, with capacity additions nearly doubling to 44.61GW in FY26 and momentum sustained in H1FY27 (21GW AC),” the report said. However, the brokerage flagged a slowdown in fresh renewable energy project awards. New awards declined to 14.7 GW in FY26 from 40.6 GW in FY25, while only 4.7 GW had been awarded in FY27 up to August 10, 2026. Further, around 40-45 GW of awarded renewable energy capacity was yet to secure power purchase or sale agreements, creating uncertainty over the pace of project execution. Grid-related challenges are also becoming more significant, with solar curtailment reaching 8,133 GWh during April-June 2026. The report highlighted rising curtailment in Rajasthan and Gujarat, where transmission constraints are affecting the evacuation of renewable power. The brokerage said the construction pipeline of more than 150 GW should support module demand through FY28. However, weaker fresh award activity could affect volumes in FY29 and FY30.“While the >150GW construction pipeline supports offtake through FY28, weak award flow is the key risk to FY29-FY30 volumes,” it said. The report also pointed to storage-linked tenders as an emerging demand channel, although these projects could shift a larger share of investment towards battery storage. The pace of new project awards, transmission readiness and conversion of existing orders into actual installations will therefore remain key factors for the sector's growth outlook. (ANI)

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