India-New Zealand Hockey Series Second Match Ends in 2-2 Thrilling Draw

Auckland [New Zealand], November 22 (ANI): The second match between the Indian men's hockey team and New Zealand's Black Sticks ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw after a closely contested encounter in Auckland. India's High Commissioner Muanpuii Saiawi felicitated the Indian team and extended best wishes ahead of the final match, while New Zealand's Sports Minister was also present at the occasion.

"The second game between the Indian Hockey Team and the New Zealand Black Sticks had them neck to neck and ending with a draw 2-2. High Commissioner felicitated the Indian team and wished them the best for the final match. New Zealand Sports Minister also graced the match," High Commission of India to New Zealand wrote in an X post.

The second game between the Indian Hockey Team and the New Zealand Black Sticks had them neck to neck and ending with a draw 2-2. High Commissioner felicitated the Indian team and wished them the best for the final match. New Zealand Sports Minister @MarkMitchellMP also graced the match. @MEAIndia @PMOIndia @NarendraModi @DrSJaishankar @diaspora_india @mygovindia @IndianDiplomacy @PIB_India @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts @Prasarbharati @PIBCulture @MuanpuiiSaiawi @adgpi @IA_SportsAdvntr @indiannavy @IAF_MCC @HQ_IDS_India @TheHockeyIndia @IndiaSports @SpokespersonMoD @SportNZ @NZDefenceForce @YASMinistry @TheHockeyIndia @BlackSticks - India in New Zealand (@IndiainNZ) November 21, 2026

The Indian men's hockey team played out a 2-2 draw against hosts New Zealand in the second match of the 2026 India-New Zealand Century of Sporting Unity series at the Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium in Auckland on Saturday. New Zealand took the lead through Dylan Thomas in the 25th minute, but India responded strongly after the break, with Angad Bir Singh finding the equaliser in the 35th minute to bring the visitors back into the contest.

The hosts regained their advantage in the 56th minute through Sam Hiha, putting India under pressure in the closing stages. However, the Indian side showed resilience, with captain Sanjay converting a penalty corner in the 57th minute to restore parity and ensure the match ended in a 2-2 stalemate. India had secured a 3-2 victory in the opening match of the three-game series on November 19 and will now aim to finish the tour on a winning note when the two teams meet for the third and final match on Sunday, November 22.

The three-match series commemorates 100 years of sporting ties between India and New Zealand, dating back to 1926, when an Indian Army hockey team featuring legendary Major Dhyan Chand toured New Zealand. The occasion celebrates the longstanding sporting relationship between the two nations and their shared hockey legacy. (ANI)