Bahrain: Iranian Attack Sparks Blaze; IRGC Claims 2 US Base Hits
(MENAFN) Bahrain's Interior Ministry said Saturday that an Iranian attack ignited a fire at a “civilian” industrial facility, as Iran's Fars News Agency reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) struck two US bases in the kingdom.
“Preliminary reports indicate material damage, with no injuries reported,” the ministry said in a post on X. Civil Defense crews were working to contain the blaze, it added, without naming the facility.
Fars said the Revolutionary Guards targeted the US bases at Sheikh Isa and Juffair in response to “the actions of the American enemy.”
Earlier Saturday, the ministry had warned of a “potential threat” and urged citizens and residents to stay calm, move to the nearest safe location and monitor official channels for updates.
“Preliminary reports indicate material damage, with no injuries reported,” the ministry said in a post on X. Civil Defense crews were working to contain the blaze, it added, without naming the facility.
Fars said the Revolutionary Guards targeted the US bases at Sheikh Isa and Juffair in response to “the actions of the American enemy.”
Earlier Saturday, the ministry had warned of a “potential threat” and urged citizens and residents to stay calm, move to the nearest safe location and monitor official channels for updates.
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