MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Sunday that he reviewed progress on the Dubai Metro Blue Line, which is nearly 30 per cent complete.

Sheikh Hamdan, who inspected the project at Dubai Festival City, said that a team of 14,000 workers, engineers and supervisors clocked 33 million working hours on the new Metro line.

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"Work is gathering pace ahead of the scheduled opening on 9 September 2029," he said.

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The Crown Prince said that he was briefed on an innovative new design and modern interiors of the Dubai Metro trains and stations. Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is also using AI to conduct railway inspection and maintenance.

Sheikh Hamdan mentioned RTA's upcoming research and development centre, in partnership with CASCO Signal. "The centre will house the Middle East's first train systems development laboratory to ensure the highest standards of operational readiness, safety and reliability," he said.

Back in July, RTA announced the establishment of the centre, and said that in addition to the Dubai Metro Blue Line, it will also support future Metro developments across the emirate.

Unlike a traditional research laboratory, the facility will recreate actual operating conditions, allowing engineers to test signalling, communications and train control systems before they are introduced on the network.

It will also be used to verify that different technologies work together safely and efficiently, helping engineers identify and resolve technical issues before trains begin carrying passengers.

Watch: Dubai Metro Blue Line's first phase of tunneling finished in record time Inside Dubai Metro Blue Line: How tunnels are taking shape beneath the emirate Sheikh Mohammed inaugurates work for Dubai Metro Blue Line tunnels

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