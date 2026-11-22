Bahrain Reports Fire at Industrial Facility Following Iranian Attack
(MENAFN) Bahrain's Interior Ministry said Saturday that an Iranian attack sparked a fire at a civilian industrial facility, while Iranian media reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted two US military bases in the kingdom.
The ministry said initial assessments indicated material damage but confirmed that no injuries had been reported.
"Preliminary reports indicate material damage, with no injuries reported," the ministry said in a statement posted on X, adding that Civil Defense teams were working to contain the blaze. Authorities did not disclose the name or location of the affected facility.
Meanwhile, Iran's Fars News Agency reported that the IRGC had launched attacks against US military installations at Sheikh Isa and Juffair in response to what it described as "the actions of the American enemy."
Earlier on Saturday, Bahrain's Interior Ministry issued a warning about a potential security threat, urging citizens and residents to remain calm, move to the nearest safe location and monitor developments through official communication channels.
The ministry said initial assessments indicated material damage but confirmed that no injuries had been reported.
"Preliminary reports indicate material damage, with no injuries reported," the ministry said in a statement posted on X, adding that Civil Defense teams were working to contain the blaze. Authorities did not disclose the name or location of the affected facility.
Meanwhile, Iran's Fars News Agency reported that the IRGC had launched attacks against US military installations at Sheikh Isa and Juffair in response to what it described as "the actions of the American enemy."
Earlier on Saturday, Bahrain's Interior Ministry issued a warning about a potential security threat, urging citizens and residents to remain calm, move to the nearest safe location and monitor developments through official communication channels.
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