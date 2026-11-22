London Protesters Demand Tighter AI Controls Amid Growing Safety Fears
(MENAFN) Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of London on Saturday, calling for stronger regulations on artificial intelligence (AI) and warning about the potential risks associated with the technology's rapid advancement.
The protesters gathered near the BBC headquarters in central London before marching toward the Prime Minister's Office on Downing Street, focusing on growing concerns about the safety and long-term consequences of increasingly powerful AI systems.
The demonstration was organized by Pause AI UK, a campaign group advocating for a suspension of development work on advanced frontier AI models.
Participants carried banners highlighting potential threats posed by artificial intelligence and chanted slogans demanding stricter government oversight and greater safeguards.
Among the messages displayed on their placards were "Just don't build AGI (artificial general intelligence)," "AI is an extinction threat" and "Don't let AI decide your future."
The latest demonstration follows another protest held in London in February, when more than 300 people marched from OpenAI's London office through the King's Cross district toward the offices of Google and Meta.
During that earlier demonstration, participants called on the chief executives of major artificial intelligence companies to publicly support a temporary halt to the development of advanced AI systems.
The protesters gathered near the BBC headquarters in central London before marching toward the Prime Minister's Office on Downing Street, focusing on growing concerns about the safety and long-term consequences of increasingly powerful AI systems.
The demonstration was organized by Pause AI UK, a campaign group advocating for a suspension of development work on advanced frontier AI models.
Participants carried banners highlighting potential threats posed by artificial intelligence and chanted slogans demanding stricter government oversight and greater safeguards.
Among the messages displayed on their placards were "Just don't build AGI (artificial general intelligence)," "AI is an extinction threat" and "Don't let AI decide your future."
The latest demonstration follows another protest held in London in February, when more than 300 people marched from OpenAI's London office through the King's Cross district toward the offices of Google and Meta.
During that earlier demonstration, participants called on the chief executives of major artificial intelligence companies to publicly support a temporary halt to the development of advanced AI systems.
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