MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 22 (Petra) – Information technology experts said investments announced during the Jordan–EU Investment Conference will boost domestic production, open new export markets, create specialized jobs, and transfer technology and know-how to Jordanian talent.

They told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the investments form a key pillar for achieving sustainable economic growth, generating employment, and expanding the production base, particularly under the Economic Modernization Vision 2033, which places investment at the center of growth and designates high-value-added sectors to lead it.

During the conference, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat announced a package of technological investments, projects, and agreements covering six sectors: semiconductors, artificial intelligence, data centers, cloud computing, advanced technological manufacturing, and applied research.

Smeirat said the projects reflect promising opportunities in Jordan's advanced technology sectors and underscore the importance of partnerships with local, European, and international firms to attract quality investments, upgrade digital infrastructure, localize tech manufacturing, transfer knowledge, and create high-value jobs.

He added that the deals align with national efforts to position Jordan as a hub for technology and innovation, expand the tech sector's contribution to the national economy, and enhance competitiveness in high-value-added industries, complementing the work of the National Council for Future Technology under the direct supervision of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.

For his part, Falcons Soft CEO Haitham Rawajbeh said the new investments are significant for their capacity to strengthen domestic output, unlock export markets, generate specialized employment, and transfer expertise to local professionals.

He cited TechLine's $142 million investment to establish a factory producing rods used in fiber-optic manufacturing–noting the company has already ordered equipment–as a prime example of opportunities for the national economy, enabling Jordanian engineers and technicians to gain specialized industrial experience, opening supply contracts for local firms, and boosting exports of core telecommunications network components.

In the digital sector, Rawajbeh pointed to two complementary initiatives: a JD9 million data center project in Amman that will expand hosting options for Jordanian software companies serving clients domestically, and a sovereign cloud initiative designed upon launch to provide advanced computing power to around 200 university researchers while keeping research data inside Jordan, allowing them to test ideas locally and partner with domestic companies to commercialize outputs.

He noted that economic impact will be measured by specialized jobs created for Jordanians, contracts awarded to local firms, and higher exports of new products and services, urging early involvement of universities and domestic suppliers so students gain hands-on skills and local companies qualify to bid for contracts.

Meanwhile, Maysalward founder and CEO Nour Khrais said investment is essential to sustainable growth, job creation, and expanding the production base under the Economic Modernization Vision 2033.

He noted Jordan's competitive advantages–including a young, educated workforce, geographic access to Gulf and Levant markets, and political and security stability amid regional turmoil–while stressing that attracting further capital requires clear and stable legislation, faster procedures, and effective public-private partnerships.

Knowledge and creative industries, a priority under the modernization vision, can deliver strong returns at reasonable operating costs and build exportable Jordanian intellectual property, Khrais said, calling for patient capital, long-term financing instruments, and policies incentivizing innovation, alongside highlighting local success stories.

MenaITech founder Bashar Hawamdeh underscored the need to attract foreign investment in advanced technology, AI, and big data, stressing that global entrants should integrate and partner with local firms to transfer know-how, strengthen national capabilities, and develop wholly Jordanian intellectual property and value-added products.

Entrepreneur Anas Azaizeh said the announced tech package marks a strategic step in placing Jordan on the global technology map and keeping pace with rapid advances in AI, data centers, semiconductors, and digital infrastructure.

Beyond financial size, the significance lies in targeting sectors driving global economic growth so Jordan shifts from technology consumer to producer and developer, Azaizeh said, praising the package's end-to-end scope spanning scientific research, training, digital infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing as an integrated value chain.

He noted that digital infrastructure and data centers lay the groundwork for AI and advanced computing, while tech manufacturing and semiconductors expand value added, making digital infrastructure as vital to economic development as roads, electricity, and water networks and necessitating public-private partnerships for capital-intensive, long-horizon projects.

Azaizeh expected the projects to generate quality jobs for Jordanian youth, strengthen research and development, attract additional capital, and cement Jordan's position as a regional hub for digital and advanced technology services, emphasizing that true success depends on moving swiftly from announcements to operational execution.

//Petra// AA