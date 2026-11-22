MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 22 (Petra) – Head of the Management Committee of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce Wael Shqeirat affirmed that the "White Friday" shopping season represents a key opportunity to stimulate commercial activity in local markets and boost demand for goods and services.

Shqeirat told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that White Friday helps drive sales across multiple sectors–particularly apparel, footwear, electrical appliances, electronics, furniture, and household goods–noting that the season has become an annual commercial milestone awaited by merchants and consumers alike.

Promotions and discounts offered by commercial establishments during the season help revitalize markets, accelerate inventory turnover, and strengthen merchants' cash liquidity to meet operational and financial obligations, especially toward year-end, he said, adding that stronger sales support business sustainability and preserve jobs in the trade and services sectors.

Held typically at the end of November each year, White Friday goes beyond lifting sales by enabling consumers to purchase their needs at competitive prices, easing financial burdens on households and stimulating economic activity, Shqeirat noted.

He added that expanding promotional offers across both brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms diversifies shopping options and encourages businesses to upgrade their services and marketing practices.

Shqeirat stressed the importance of businesses adhering to genuine discounts, clearly displaying pre- and post-discount prices, and maintaining product quality and consumer rights, noting that transparent, credible competition underpins public trust in markets and requires cooperation among merchants, consumers, and regulatory bodies.

He also emphasized encouraging local shopping and supporting businesses of all sizes to invigorate the economic cycle, ensure business continuity, and reinforce the contribution of trade and services to the national economy, expressing hope that this year's White Friday season will give commercial activity positive momentum through the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply announced the intensification of inspection campaigns and field tours across markets nationwide to coincide with White Friday sales and promotions.

The ministry said the measure aims to protect consumer rights, ensure the credibility of promotional offers, and verify compliance with regulations governing sales and discounts, adding that inspection teams will focus on monitoring advertisements–particularly on social media and online platforms–to detect fake or misleading offers.

//Petra// AA