Saudi Coalition Shoots Down Additional Houthi Drone Targeting Riyadh
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition announced Saturday that it had successfully intercepted and destroyed another drone launched by Yemen's Houthi movement toward the Riyadh region.
"A drone launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the Riyadh region was intercepted and destroyed," coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said in a statement published on X, without disclosing further information about the incident.
Meanwhile, Saudi Civil Defense issued five emergency alerts on Saturday, with two covering the capital and the remaining warnings issued for Najran, Al-Sulayyil governorate and Jazan.
Earlier, the coalition reported intercepting three ballistic missiles directed toward Riyadh, alongside another drone approaching the kingdom's southern region. Following the latest interception, the total number of reported aerial threats neutralized during the day reached three ballistic missiles and two drones.
The incidents come as confrontations between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition intensify, with Saudi airports and energy installations among the reported targets of attacks.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government in its conflict with the Houthis since 2015.
The Houthi movement has maintained control over Sanaa, Yemen's capital, and several other areas of the country since 2014.
"A drone launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the Riyadh region was intercepted and destroyed," coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said in a statement published on X, without disclosing further information about the incident.
Meanwhile, Saudi Civil Defense issued five emergency alerts on Saturday, with two covering the capital and the remaining warnings issued for Najran, Al-Sulayyil governorate and Jazan.
Earlier, the coalition reported intercepting three ballistic missiles directed toward Riyadh, alongside another drone approaching the kingdom's southern region. Following the latest interception, the total number of reported aerial threats neutralized during the day reached three ballistic missiles and two drones.
The incidents come as confrontations between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition intensify, with Saudi airports and energy installations among the reported targets of attacks.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government in its conflict with the Houthis since 2015.
The Houthi movement has maintained control over Sanaa, Yemen's capital, and several other areas of the country since 2014.
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