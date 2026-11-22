Russian Forces Attack Infrastructure Facilities In Dnipropetrovsk Region
According to him, Russian forces launched more than 10 attacks on five districts using drones and an aerial bomb.
A fire broke out in the Pishchanka community of the Samar district.
In the Nikopol district, Russian forces attacked the district center, as well as the Marhanets and Pokrovske communities, damaging infrastructure.
In the Synelnykove district, the enemy shelled the Vasylkivka community.
Infrastructure was also damaged in the Novopillia and Vakulivka communities of the Kryvyi Rih district. Infrastructure facilities in Kamianske also came under attack.Read also: Residential building damaged in Russian drone attack in Vyshhorod district, residents evacuated
As Ukrinform reported, on November 21, Russian forces attacked six districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times, injuring five civilians.
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