Russian Strike On Enterprise In Chernihiv Region Sparks Fire
“A Russian strike caused a fire on the premises of a privately owned woodworking enterprise in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district,” the statement said.
Rescuers extinguished the fire.
According to preliminary information, no one was injured.Read also: Russian forces attack infrastructure facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region
As Ukrinform reported, in the morning of November 21, Russian forces attacked an enterprise in Horodnia, Chernihiv region, using Geran-type drones.
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