MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

“A Russian strike caused a fire on the premises of a privately owned woodworking enterprise in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district,” the statement said.

Rescuers extinguished the fire.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

Russian forcesinfrastructure facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region

As Ukrinform reported, in the morning of November 21, Russian forces attacked an enterprise in Horodnia, Chernihiv region, using Geran-type drones.