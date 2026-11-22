MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has rejected multiple attempts by United States President Donald Trump to contact him since 2025, the Wall Street Journal reported. They included at least one phone call and two letters, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trump also hoped to meet with Kim during his visit to China earlier this week, but Kim "set conditions the US couldn't accept," the sources said.

According to the report, administration officials considered approaches to a possible meeting between Trump and Kim, including opening US liaison offices in North Korea, formally concluding the Korean War and releasing a statement that no longer called for Pyongyang's denuclearization, but only required a cap on its nuclear program. However, an unnamed US official told the newspaper that the administration has not made any efforts to organize such a meeting.