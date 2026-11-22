MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Five transactions worth a total of 347.31 million manat ($99.2 million) and $947,250 were concluded during the November 17 trading session of the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET), covering both domestic and foreign markets.

According to a press release published by SCRMET, Afghan entrepreneurs reached agreements with local businesses to purchase refined first-grade cottonseed oil on the foreign market, while entrepreneurs from the United Arab Emirates concluded deals for the purchase of unbleached fabric.

On the domestic market, local entrepreneurs reached agreements with the Turkmennebit State Concern for the purchase of petroleum road bitumen grade BND 60/90.

They also concluded a deal with the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan for the purchase of crude glycyrrhizic acid derived from licorice root.

Established in 1994, SCRMET is Turkmenistan's main organized commodity marketplace and one of the key institutions facilitating the country's foreign trade. It brings together domestic producers, exporters and foreign buyers through regular trading sessions, offering a range of export-oriented goods.

Its trading portfolio includes petrochemicals, polymers, textiles, cotton products, construction materials, machinery and chemical goods, among other commodities.

In addition to organizing trading sessions and registering export-import contracts, SCRMET publishes official quotations based on transactions conducted on its platform. These quotations provide information on traded commodities, their values, and the markets involved, serving as an indicator of the composition and direction of exchange-based trade.

They also provide an overview of the value and sectoral composition of goods offered to international buyers during each trading session, reflecting changes in the country's export offering and highlighting the industries that dominate Turkmenistan's exchange-based trade.