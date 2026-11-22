MENAFN - IANS) Lilongwe, Nov 22 (IANS) The Malawian government, through the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, has issued a travel advisory alongside enhanced surveillance and public health measures to prevent the importation of Ebola virus disease from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The measures were announced in an official communication and signed by the Secretary for Health and Sanitation, Dan Namarika.

Under the new directive, all travellers entering Malawi are required to complete an online Traveller Health Declaration Form via the ministry's designated portal prior to arrival or upon entry, providing accurate contact details for public health follow-up where necessary, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Travellers arriving from or transiting through the DRC must undergo a mandatory 21-day self-isolation with daily monitoring by health professionals. Meanwhile, those arriving from or transiting through Uganda, Kenya, or Nigeria will be subject to daily monitoring by health professionals for 21 days.

All incoming travellers will undergo health screening, such as body temperature checks, at all points of entry, including airports, land border crossings, and inland ports, according to the advisory.

The ministry also urged travellers, transport operators, and border stakeholders to strictly adhere to infection prevention and control protocols and comply with guidance from port health officers.

Malawi has not recorded any Ebola cases since the current outbreak began in May 2026 in the DRC, where 11,613 confirmed cases and 5,678 deaths have been reported, according to data from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ebola disease is a severe, often fatal illness impacting human beings and other primates. The virus is transmitted to people from wild animals such as fruit bats, porcupines and non-human primates and then spreads in humans through direct contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected people, and with surfaces and materials like bedding, clothing) contaminated with these fluids, according to the statement released by the World Health Organization (WHO).