MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 22 (IANS) North Dinajpur District Police in West Bengal on Sunday arrested Mozaffar Hussen, the younger brother of a Trinamool Congress legislator from the Itahar Assembly constituency in the same district, on charges of extortion and illegal land-grabbing.

An official from North Dinajpur District Police said that on Saturday night, Mozaffar was first detained from an area adjacent to the border of Gazole in Malda district and Itahar in North Dinajpur district and taken to the Itahar Police Station for questioning.

After an all-night questioning, he was arrested in the morning. He will be presented before a district court in Raiganj, North Dinajpur district, later in the day, and the public prosecutor will seek his police custody.

“There were multiple charges against him, including extortion of lakhs of rupees in the name of giving work to contractors and illegal land grabbing, among others. The cops of Itahar Police Station first detained Mozaffar on Saturday night in one such old case. Several inconsistencies came to light during the interrogation. After that, we decided to arrest him,” confirmed a district police officer.

Mozaffar's elder brother and the Trinamool Congress legislator from Itahar, Mosaraf Hussen, said that his brother was a victim of a conspiracy.“He got bail earlier in the case relating to which he had been arrested. But the police chose to arrest him again. This is clear of conspiracy and political vendetta targeting my brother and me,” he added.

Mosaraf Hussen is one of the very few legislators in the West Bengal Assembly who has remained with the minority faction in Trinamool Congress led by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee.

However, Nimai Kabiraj, the North Dinajpur district president of the BJP, rubbished the Itahar MLA's claims about his younger brother being innocent.“He had been involved in several cases of extortion and illegal land grabbing during the previous Trinamool Congress regime. There had even been attempted murder charges against him in the past. So how can the police administration remain silent? His arrest was inevitable,” Kabiraj said.

Mozaffar Hossain was the Itahar Block President of the Youth Trinamool Congress. His residence is in the check post area under the ​​Itahar Police Station. Locals claimed that he rose surprisingly during the tenure of the previous Trinamool Congress government. He even had a huge influence throughout the district.

It is alleged that Mozaffar used to occupy huge land parcels illegally under his and his brother's influence. Apart from that, it is also alleged that he used to collect lakhs of rupees in the name of getting the Panchayat Samiti contractor work. A complaint was earlier filed against Mozaffar in this regard at the local Itahar Police Station. But no action was taken at that time.