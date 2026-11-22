MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 22 (IANS) BJP national president Nitin Nabin will lead a foot march in Karimnagar town of Telangana on Monday as part of the party's 'Save Democracy, End Anarchy' (Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao) campaign.

He will be leading 'Maha Padyatra' for a distance of about 2.5 km in Karimnagar, the Lok Sabha constituency represented by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

According to BJP leaders, the foot march will start from the Mahatma Gandhi statue and end at Kaman Chowrasta, where Nitin Nabin will address a public meeting.

The march is part of the BJP's nationwide campaign to counter what it calls false propaganda of the Congress party and the INDIA bloc against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The BJP's Telangana unit is treating the march in Karimnagar as a prestigious event and plans to mobilise one lakh people.

Bandi Sanjay is personally overseeing the arrangements for the 'Maha Padyatra'. The BJP is also arranging vehicles to mobilise people from various parts of the Karimnagar parliamentary constituency.

The Union Minister of State, along with local BJP leaders, visited the march route to finalise the arrangements.

The BJP cadres were busy installing hoardings, banners and flexis along the route to welcome the party's national president.

Addressing media persons, Bandi Sanjay said the grand foot march was being undertaken with the mission to protect democracy and end what he called the atrocities committed by the Congress and the INDIA bloc.

The BJP leader said the march was also being undertaken to create awareness against drug abuse.

He said the 'Maha Padyatra' would carry forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's mission of Nasha Mukt Bharat.

On November 2, Amit Shah led a foot march in Hyderabad as part of the BJP's nationwide campaign to counter the anti-SIR campaign of the INDIA bloc.

Addressing the march, he had claimed that three crore 'Bangladeshi infiltrators' are among 'absent' voters sought to be deleted in the SIR and accused the Congress party of trying to protect them.

He declared that the BJP will ensure that every infiltrator is removed from the electoral rolls and driven out of the country.

“Congress and company are trying to stop SIR because infiltrators are their vote bank. BJP workers stand firmly with SIR. Only citizens of this country will be allowed to vote here,” Amit Shah had said.