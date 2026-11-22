MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who is often seen doing high-intensity action sequences on the screen, once revealed that he has a phobia of lifts.

During one of his appearances on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', where he was accompanied by actress Tabu, Ajay had opened up about his deep fear.

When host Kapil Sharma asked Ajay if it was true that he was scared of getting locked inside a bathroom, the 'Golmaal' actor clarified,“No, no. The bathroom isn't a problem. I have a real issue with lifts.”

However, Ajay added that his fear is not irrational and was in fact a result of a traumatic incident.

During the episode, Ajay recalled the time when he was in a lift that ended up malfunctioning. He shared that the lift crashed straight from the third or fourth floor down to the basement, leaving him trapped in the lift for more than an hour.

After that incident, Ajay started feeling scared of lifts. He confessed that he prefers to take the stairs even if he has to climb several floors.

“After that incident, I stopped using lifts altogether. Wherever I go, I prefer taking the stairs-even if it's several floors up,” Ajay said.

On the professional front, Ajay is busy with Rohit Shetty's forthcoming laughter ride, 'Golmaal 5', which will also star Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, and Sharman Joshi.

The movie went on the floor on filmmaker Rohit Shetty's birthday.

Expressing his excitement, the director mentioned on social media, "20 years ago, the first Golmaal was released, a film that changed my life. The credit goes to you, my audience. Over the past 20 years, we have entertained you, and yes, sometimes disappointed you, but we have always been honest in our work. So now, once again, my fabulous team and I are set on a journey to entertain you as we start filming G5."

The primary instalment in the franchise, 'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited', released in 2006, followed by 'Golmaal Returns' in 2008, 'Golmaal 3' in 2010 and 'Golmaal Again' in 2017.