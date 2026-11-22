Sara Arjun leads the list of India's highest-grossing actresses of 2026. Discover which five female stars dominated the box office this year and how their films made a mark in Indian cinema.

2026 has been a fantastic year for the movie world. Now the year is coming to an end. It saw great performance in terms of box office too. Brilliant movies released one after another and showed massive runs at the ticket windows. Some of them earned hundreds of crores and set new records.

Along with the films, 2026 was a great year for our leading ladies. Let us check out five Indian actresses who left a huge impact at the box office in 2026.

Taking the first spot on this list is Sara Arjun from Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar 2'. Reports say 'Dhurandhar 2' made a massive 1,813.39 crore rupees worldwide. The audience totally loved the pair of Sara Arjun and Ranveer Singh in the film.

Popular 90s actress Lara Dutta holds the second spot. She worked in two major films in 2026. She appeared in the multi-starrer 'Welcome to the Jungle' starring superstar Akshay Kumar. That movie earned 192.75 crore worldwide. Her second film was 'Ramayana'. It released recently and is making huge money. So far, it has collected 1,574.60 crore rupees globally. With these two films, Lara Dutta has achieved a total collection of 1,767.35 crore rupees.

Rakul Preet Singh is at number three. She acted in two big movies in 2026. First, Rakul Preet Singh was seen in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do', which earned 67.96 crore at the box office. The actress's second movie is Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'. This film has collected 1,574.60 crore worldwide. Together, her two films have made 1,642.56 crore rupees.

Famous South Indian actress Sai Pallavi takes the fourth position. She appeared in three movies so far in 2026. Her first film was 'Ek Din' with Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan. The movie failed at the box office and made only 5.52 crore rupees. Her second film is 'Ramayana'. It has earned 1,574.60 crore rupees at the global box office so far. Her third movie 'Om Chapter 1' released on November 20. It earned 17.70 crore rupees on its very first day. With these three films, she has collected a total of 1,597.82 crore rupees so far.

Malayalam actress Mamitha Baiju holds the last spot on this list. Mamitha acted in four movies so far in 2026. Her first film 'Jana Nayakan' earned 327.81 crore rupees. The second film 'Kaara' made 54.82 crore rupees. Her third film 'Vishwanath and Sons' earned 212.34 crore rupees, while the fourth film 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' collected 333.09 crore rupees. Across these four films, Mamitha Baiju has made a total global collection of 928.06 crore rupees.