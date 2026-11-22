MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Australia's young batter Ollie Peake's summer is in doubt after an ankle infection that may require more than one round of surgery.

Peake, 20, has impressed in his limited time in ODI and domestic cricket and was touted as a possible selection for the India tour early next year because the selectors view that his game suits for South Asia.

However, the Victorian batter has been hampered by discomfort in his left ankle, which is related to a previous surgery, and he will now have to undergo another procedure to get rid of the metalwork to clear the infection, a Sydney Morning Herald report confirmed.

He will undergo a procedure on Tuesday, which will see him definitely miss the Sheffield Shield game against South Australia that begins on Tuesday, and he remains uncertain about participating in the Big Bash League for Melbourne Renegades, the report added.

His return to action can well be delayed till February or March if things don't pan out as smoothly as he would want. "It's a disappointing setback for Ollie, particularly after his recent international white-ball duties," Cricket Victoria head of male cricket Wade Seccombe told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"On medical advice, he will undergo a procedure on Tuesday to remove metalwork from his ankle, which means he will miss Victoria's upcoming Sheffield Shield fixture against South Australia.

"We'll consult with Ollie and his medical team after the procedure to assess his recovery timeline and playing availability," he added.

Peake was recently seen in action during the third ODI against England four days back in Hobart and has played nine 50-over matches till now. He made his debut in Pakistan earlier in May and has made handy scores against the Men in Green, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

He scored 31 in an ODI in Pakistan, while making 41* and 48 against Zimbabwe and South Africa later. Overall, the batter has 215 runs in nine matches.

He has also contributed well for Victoria in domestic cricket, making more than 30 once in every first-class game with five half-centuries. He also scored a strong 73 in the one-day cup.

Victorian coach Chris Rogers feels that his brain is developed well for someone so young. "I remember coming back and saying, 'I've not heard a player talk like that for a while'," Rogers said, reflecting on an early conversation with Peake. "Whether he was 18 or 25, it was impressive to hear his self-awareness, his understanding of his own game, his strengths and weaknesses, and what he was working on.

"It had a lot more depth to it than most of the players who come out of the pathway and who probably have only ever tasted success because they've been the best players and the challenges haven't been as hard. It was definitely eye-opening. I hadn't had a lot to do with Ollie up until then. But that conversation opened my eyes to just where he's at and maybe what he's capable of."