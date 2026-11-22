MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Nov 22 (IANS) India wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel believes it is the weather more than the pitch that turned the Basin Reserve into a batting paradise. He added that India will need some good luck to find the eight wicket-taking deliveries required to win the first Test against New Zealand.

New Zealand ended day four on 119/2, and trail India's 720/9 declared by 233 runs, after three days of uninterrupted sunshine had dried the surface out. Drawing on his experience of playing red-ball games for India A prior to the ongoing game, Jurel said cloud cover would have changed the picture completely.

"There were India A matches and what I observed was, it doesn't matter much about wicket, as it does in weather. If the weather was a little cloudy or something, I am sure there would have been something in the wicket.

“So it was not expected that the sun would rise for three days and it would keep drying down. So I think that is the reason why we got what we didn't expect, we got that," Jurel told reporters in the post-day press conference.

With the ball having lost its shine and the pitch getting slower, Jurel said India's hopes on the final day rested on discipline and a bit of fortune, especially with 40 kmph wind predicted for tomorrow. "When the match started, the weather was saying a lot. Now let the wind blow tomorrow, then we will see.

“The ball is old, and I think we just need to be lucky and get 8 good balls. That's what we are hoping for. We will just try to keep it in one area. The wicket is getting slower day by day and it's also a little low. So we just need to be lucky to get eight good balls. The plan we had today, I think that was good."

Jurel, who made a risk-free 78, revealed that India had a clear idea of when to declare their first innings. "The plan was. We were thinking to bowl around 135-140 overs and we wanted to play after 1 hour of lunch and wanted to make maximum runs. So that was the plan to take the lead of 350 and I think 140 overs was enough to bowl."

He also produced one of the moments of the day, flinging himself forward at short leg to hold a one-handed catch off Prasidh Krishna's bowling to send back Henry Nicholls. It was an effort which reminded people of the way legendary Eknath Solkar would take sharp catches at short leg.

"I can't train it. But it's fun to catch such catches. Because I am a keeper, I think it makes a little bit of difference to me because you do close-in keeping and the reflexes are fast. So the ball looks good. That's the reaction - I saw the ball and jumped. My luck was good. He was not lucky. So I got it."

Jurel, who shared a 75-run stand with Rishabh Pant in the morning, spoke glowingly of his senior teammate's batting, as he made a sparkling 128. "I have spoken a lot of times about him – that he's a phenomenal player. The way he plays, I am always curious about his mindset.

“Whenever I have to ask him, I always quiz him on what are your thoughts in terms of batting that whenever you go in, we expect that he will play normally. But suddenly he steps out and hits the ball over covers or wherever.

“So he is some kind of player - I love him as a player. As a mentor, whenever I talk to him, he always gives positive advice. So it is good to have that kind of player in our team."

On being ready for whatever opportunity comes his way, Jurel, playing in this game as a specialist batter, said playing for India was all that mattered to him. "Yahi hai sir ki desh ke liye khelna hai. Kaise bhi opportunity mile, yeh nahi bol sakte ki mei ready nahi hoon. Toh mei hamesh ready rehta hoon desh ke liye (That's the thing, sir, it is about playing for the country. Whatever opportunity comes, you can't say you are not ready. So I always stay ready for the country)."