64 Rohingya Groups Demand Action After ICJ Genocide Ruling
(MENAFN) Rohingya groups around the world called on Saturday for immediate international steps to hold Myanmar to account after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that the country bears responsibility for genocide against the Rohingya.
A joint statement signed by 64 organizations called the verdict, which stems from a case The Gambia filed in 2019, a historic milestone on the path to justice for Rohingya victims and survivors. The signatories expressed gratitude to The Gambia, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the other nations that backed the proceedings.
The groups pressed the UN Security Council to secure Myanmar's compliance with the judgment. They urged arms embargoes, limits on jet fuel supplies, and broader sanctions targeting Myanmar's military and the Arakan Army.
The statement also appealed for urgent humanitarian aid to Rakhine State and better living conditions for the more than 1 million Rohingya refugees sheltering in Bangladesh.
Any return of refugees must be safe and voluntary and must come with full citizenship and equal rights, the organizations stressed. They cautioned that a court ruling alone cannot shield Rohingya civilians without concrete action from the international community.
A joint statement signed by 64 organizations called the verdict, which stems from a case The Gambia filed in 2019, a historic milestone on the path to justice for Rohingya victims and survivors. The signatories expressed gratitude to The Gambia, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the other nations that backed the proceedings.
The groups pressed the UN Security Council to secure Myanmar's compliance with the judgment. They urged arms embargoes, limits on jet fuel supplies, and broader sanctions targeting Myanmar's military and the Arakan Army.
The statement also appealed for urgent humanitarian aid to Rakhine State and better living conditions for the more than 1 million Rohingya refugees sheltering in Bangladesh.
Any return of refugees must be safe and voluntary and must come with full citizenship and equal rights, the organizations stressed. They cautioned that a court ruling alone cannot shield Rohingya civilians without concrete action from the international community.
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