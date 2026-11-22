Lieberman Reaffirms Netanyahu's Removal as His Main Political Goal
(MENAFN) Avigdor Lieberman, leader of Israel's Yisrael Beytenu party, reaffirmed that removing caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office remains his primary political objective, while warning that Israel's reputation among Americans has experienced an unprecedented decline.
"My main goal right now is to oust Netanyahu," Lieberman said during an interview broadcast by Israel's Channel 12 on Friday. He argued that including the Ra'am party, also known as the United Arab List, in a future governing coalition would jeopardize efforts to replace Netanyahu.
The former defense minister warned that forming a government dependent on Ra'am and the Joint List, even if the two parties only abstained during a confidence vote, could create an opportunity for Netanyahu to return to power.
Lieberman also identified Israel's declining standing in the United States as its most pressing immediate challenge, arguing that public support for the country had fallen more sharply than at any other point since its establishment.
In the Oct. 27 parliamentary elections, Netanyahu's political bloc secured 53 seats, while the rival Change Bloc, which includes Yisrael Beytenu, won 48 seats. Arab parties collectively obtained 19 seats in the 120-member Knesset.
On Nov. 11, Democrats party leader Yair Golan called for negotiations with Arab political parties to establish a new government capable of replacing Netanyahu. Lieberman, however, has rejected participating in any administration that includes Arab parties or relies on their parliamentary backing.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog assigned Change Bloc leader Gadi Eisenkot the responsibility of forming a government on Nov. 8. Eisenkot has 28 days to complete the negotiations, with the possibility of receiving an additional 14 days.
If he fails to secure a governing coalition within the allotted period, Herzog can appoint another member of parliament to receive the mandate.
Netanyahu has led Israel's outgoing government since December 2022, when he assumed office at the head of what was described as the most right-wing coalition in the country's history.
"My main goal right now is to oust Netanyahu," Lieberman said during an interview broadcast by Israel's Channel 12 on Friday. He argued that including the Ra'am party, also known as the United Arab List, in a future governing coalition would jeopardize efforts to replace Netanyahu.
The former defense minister warned that forming a government dependent on Ra'am and the Joint List, even if the two parties only abstained during a confidence vote, could create an opportunity for Netanyahu to return to power.
Lieberman also identified Israel's declining standing in the United States as its most pressing immediate challenge, arguing that public support for the country had fallen more sharply than at any other point since its establishment.
In the Oct. 27 parliamentary elections, Netanyahu's political bloc secured 53 seats, while the rival Change Bloc, which includes Yisrael Beytenu, won 48 seats. Arab parties collectively obtained 19 seats in the 120-member Knesset.
On Nov. 11, Democrats party leader Yair Golan called for negotiations with Arab political parties to establish a new government capable of replacing Netanyahu. Lieberman, however, has rejected participating in any administration that includes Arab parties or relies on their parliamentary backing.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog assigned Change Bloc leader Gadi Eisenkot the responsibility of forming a government on Nov. 8. Eisenkot has 28 days to complete the negotiations, with the possibility of receiving an additional 14 days.
If he fails to secure a governing coalition within the allotted period, Herzog can appoint another member of parliament to receive the mandate.
Netanyahu has led Israel's outgoing government since December 2022, when he assumed office at the head of what was described as the most right-wing coalition in the country's history.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment