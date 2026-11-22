Bahrain Issues New Threat Alert as Iran Hits Industrial Site
(MENAFN) Bahrain's Interior Ministry renewed a “potential threat” alert Saturday evening as Iranian attacks continued, urging citizens and residents to stay calm, move to the nearest safe location and follow updates through official channels.
The ministry had issued an earlier warning Saturday. It later said an Iranian attack set a civilian industrial facility ablaze.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it destroyed two US Patriot air defense radars, at Riffa and Awali, in a missile and drone attack. In a statement carried by Fars News Agency, the IRGC said the operation followed the “continued aggression and violations of the airspace of Iran.”
Fars had reported earlier that the IRGC struck US military sites at Sheikh Isa and Juffair.
The ministry had issued an earlier warning Saturday. It later said an Iranian attack set a civilian industrial facility ablaze.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it destroyed two US Patriot air defense radars, at Riffa and Awali, in a missile and drone attack. In a statement carried by Fars News Agency, the IRGC said the operation followed the “continued aggression and violations of the airspace of Iran.”
Fars had reported earlier that the IRGC struck US military sites at Sheikh Isa and Juffair.
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