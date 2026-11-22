Pakistan Proposes SCO Framework to Protect Historical Sites from Climate Damage
(MENAFN) Pakistani Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik proposed establishing a unified framework among Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states to protect historical and cultural landmarks from damage caused by natural disasters.
Speaking at the inaugural SCO Civilizational Dialogue in India on Saturday, Malik described climate change as an "enemy" of civilizations, highlighting the destruction caused by recent Himalayan floods in Nepal and the devastating floods that affected Pakistan in 2022.
He recalled that a glacial collapse in the Himalayas in August this year triggered a disaster along the Nepal-China border, killing hundreds of people and leaving hundreds more missing.
He also referred to the catastrophic flooding in Pakistan four years ago, which claimed nearly 1,700 lives and submerged large parts of Sindh province.
Using the ancient archaeological city of Mohenjo Daro as an example, Malik highlighted how extreme weather can threaten heritage sites that have survived for thousands of years.
"Four days of rain caused Mohenjo Daro's walls to fall — the walls that no one could damage for 4,500 years, but (impact of) climate (change) did it," Malik said, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and dialogue among different cultures and civilizations.
He also highlighted the role of cultural heritage in helping communities withstand natural disasters, noting that archaeological sites, mosques, shrines and temples had provided shelter to people affected by floods in Pakistan.
"This is the power through which nations survive," he said, speaking in Urdu while discussing India's diverse cultural heritage, including Delhi and the renowned poet Mirza Ghalib.
Malik presented three proposals to the SCO aimed at strengthening the protection of historical landmarks. These included establishing a bloc-wide network of cultural institutions, creating a digital database of heritage sites and developing a climate-resilient framework to address damage caused by natural disasters.
His participation marked the first visit by a Pakistani federal minister to India since the military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors in 2025.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the three-day forum on Friday, calling for stronger dialogue, mutual confidence and peaceful coexistence among the SCO's 10 member states.
Established in 2001 by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, the organization has since expanded to include India, Pakistan, Iran and Belarus.
Pakistan currently holds the rotating chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of State for the 2026-2027 term.
Speaking at the inaugural SCO Civilizational Dialogue in India on Saturday, Malik described climate change as an "enemy" of civilizations, highlighting the destruction caused by recent Himalayan floods in Nepal and the devastating floods that affected Pakistan in 2022.
He recalled that a glacial collapse in the Himalayas in August this year triggered a disaster along the Nepal-China border, killing hundreds of people and leaving hundreds more missing.
He also referred to the catastrophic flooding in Pakistan four years ago, which claimed nearly 1,700 lives and submerged large parts of Sindh province.
Using the ancient archaeological city of Mohenjo Daro as an example, Malik highlighted how extreme weather can threaten heritage sites that have survived for thousands of years.
"Four days of rain caused Mohenjo Daro's walls to fall — the walls that no one could damage for 4,500 years, but (impact of) climate (change) did it," Malik said, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and dialogue among different cultures and civilizations.
He also highlighted the role of cultural heritage in helping communities withstand natural disasters, noting that archaeological sites, mosques, shrines and temples had provided shelter to people affected by floods in Pakistan.
"This is the power through which nations survive," he said, speaking in Urdu while discussing India's diverse cultural heritage, including Delhi and the renowned poet Mirza Ghalib.
Malik presented three proposals to the SCO aimed at strengthening the protection of historical landmarks. These included establishing a bloc-wide network of cultural institutions, creating a digital database of heritage sites and developing a climate-resilient framework to address damage caused by natural disasters.
His participation marked the first visit by a Pakistani federal minister to India since the military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors in 2025.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the three-day forum on Friday, calling for stronger dialogue, mutual confidence and peaceful coexistence among the SCO's 10 member states.
Established in 2001 by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, the organization has since expanded to include India, Pakistan, Iran and Belarus.
Pakistan currently holds the rotating chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of State for the 2026-2027 term.
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