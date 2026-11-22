US Senator Criticizes Trump for Calling Putin A Friend
(MENAFN) US Sen. Jeanne Shaheen criticized President Donald Trump on Saturday after he referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "friend" ahead of their meeting last week in China.
"Vladimir Putin is anything but a friend to the United States. It is shocking and downright un-American for the President to suggest otherwise," Shaheen, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, wrote in a post on X.
Her comments came after Trump warmly welcomed Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in China, where the two leaders held discussions on bilateral relations and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
As Trump approached the Russian president before their meeting, he remarked: "Who is he? He is my friend."
The US president also highlighted their longstanding personal relationship, expressing optimism that their latest engagement could produce positive developments.
"We've had a great relationship for many years. We've known each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this (meeting), or at least start," Trump said.
"Vladimir Putin is anything but a friend to the United States. It is shocking and downright un-American for the President to suggest otherwise," Shaheen, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, wrote in a post on X.
Her comments came after Trump warmly welcomed Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in China, where the two leaders held discussions on bilateral relations and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
As Trump approached the Russian president before their meeting, he remarked: "Who is he? He is my friend."
The US president also highlighted their longstanding personal relationship, expressing optimism that their latest engagement could produce positive developments.
"We've had a great relationship for many years. We've known each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this (meeting), or at least start," Trump said.
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