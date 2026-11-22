Ohio Baby Shower Shooting Leaves Three Dead, One Injured
(MENAFN) Three people were killed and another was wounded in a shooting that erupted during a baby shower on Saturday evening in Parma, a city in the US state of Ohio, according to local police.
Officers from the Parma Police Department responded to reports of a mass casualty incident in the 5300 block of Ridge Road at approximately 6 pm local time (2300GMT).
Police spokesperson Scott Traxler told local media that the shooting occurred inside Pandora's Magical Events Venue while guests were attending the celebration.
Initial police findings indicated that an altercation broke out between a 19-year-old man, identified as the father of the unborn child, and another man aged 29, according to local reports.
The confrontation resulted in the deaths of the 19-year-old man, a 45-year-old man who was the expectant mother's father, and a 17-year-old girl.
A 39-year-old woman also suffered a gunshot wound to her leg. Her injuries were classified as non-life-threatening.
Authorities confirmed that the 29-year-old man had been taken into custody in connection with the incident.
Police have not yet disclosed the identities of the three victims.
Officers from the Parma Police Department responded to reports of a mass casualty incident in the 5300 block of Ridge Road at approximately 6 pm local time (2300GMT).
Police spokesperson Scott Traxler told local media that the shooting occurred inside Pandora's Magical Events Venue while guests were attending the celebration.
Initial police findings indicated that an altercation broke out between a 19-year-old man, identified as the father of the unborn child, and another man aged 29, according to local reports.
The confrontation resulted in the deaths of the 19-year-old man, a 45-year-old man who was the expectant mother's father, and a 17-year-old girl.
A 39-year-old woman also suffered a gunshot wound to her leg. Her injuries were classified as non-life-threatening.
Authorities confirmed that the 29-year-old man had been taken into custody in connection with the incident.
Police have not yet disclosed the identities of the three victims.
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