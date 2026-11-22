Trump Amplifies 'TrumpCare' Plan as Democrats Eye Jan. 3 Takeover
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump on Saturday amplified a universal health care proposal from Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic senator-elect from Michigan, that would carry the name "TrumpCare."
Trump used his Truth Social platform to post an image of a Nov. 12 message from El-Sayed, who won his Senate race earlier this month. The post showed conceptual mock-ups of a gold health insurance card bearing the president's name and signature.
"This is a message for @realDonaldTrump," El-Sayed wrote in the original post on X.
"Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave."
El-Sayed, a physician set to become the first Muslim to serve in the Senate, has repeatedly offered to partner with Trump on a universal healthcare system, suggesting the president could claim credit for it. After Trump shared the proposal, El-Sayed replied on X.
"Let’s get to work, then. Ready when you are," Sayed said in a follow-up post.
Also on Saturday, Trump signaled he is open to working with Democrats on healthcare and possibly immigration. He said there is a “very good chance” of bipartisan agreements despite deep political divisions in Washington.
The plan is modeled on Medicare for All, which would replace most private health insurance with a government-funded system covering all Americans. The White House previously rejected El-Sayed's proposal, citing its potential costs and its effects on existing coverage.
Trump shared the post as Democrats prepare to take control of both chambers of Congress on Jan. 3 after their midterm election wins. His decision to share it does not necessarily signal an endorsement, despite his stated willingness to negotiate with Democrats on healthcare and other legislation.
Trump used his Truth Social platform to post an image of a Nov. 12 message from El-Sayed, who won his Senate race earlier this month. The post showed conceptual mock-ups of a gold health insurance card bearing the president's name and signature.
"This is a message for @realDonaldTrump," El-Sayed wrote in the original post on X.
"Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave."
El-Sayed, a physician set to become the first Muslim to serve in the Senate, has repeatedly offered to partner with Trump on a universal healthcare system, suggesting the president could claim credit for it. After Trump shared the proposal, El-Sayed replied on X.
"Let’s get to work, then. Ready when you are," Sayed said in a follow-up post.
Also on Saturday, Trump signaled he is open to working with Democrats on healthcare and possibly immigration. He said there is a “very good chance” of bipartisan agreements despite deep political divisions in Washington.
The plan is modeled on Medicare for All, which would replace most private health insurance with a government-funded system covering all Americans. The White House previously rejected El-Sayed's proposal, citing its potential costs and its effects on existing coverage.
Trump shared the post as Democrats prepare to take control of both chambers of Congress on Jan. 3 after their midterm election wins. His decision to share it does not necessarily signal an endorsement, despite his stated willingness to negotiate with Democrats on healthcare and other legislation.
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