Washington Governor Demands ICE Abolition After Seattle Airport Arrests
(MENAFN) Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson called for the abolition of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Saturday after masked federal agents detained two travelers aboard a departing flight at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
"Today is the latest example of the violence that ICE has inflicted on our communities as it works to further Donald Trump's cruel immigration agenda," Ferguson said during an emergency news conference following the incident involving Alaska Airlines Flight 1306, which was scheduled to travel to Los Angeles.
Describing the agency's internal culture as "bankrupt" and "beyond reform," Ferguson argued that the country needs border enforcement based on effectiveness, ethical standards and humane treatment.
"The chaos and violence of ICE must come to an end," he added.
Earlier, Ferguson criticized the use of masked officers who do not identify themselves, accusing them of "dragging people off jetways" and employing "deeply un-American tactics" in a statement posted on X.
Footage recorded by a passenger and shared with local media showed several black-clad agents wearing face coverings detaining a traveler while boarding the aircraft. The video also captured a woman struggling on the floor beside a spilled coffee cup and shouting: "We have a work permit!"
Federal authorities defend airport operation
ICE and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said officers had carried out a targeted operation to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, whom they identified as a Mexican national who had remained in the country beyond the expiration of his visa.
Federal authorities alleged that other passengers interfered with officers and physically assaulted them, describing such conduct as a federal felony.
DHS claimed that one passenger threw hot coffee at the officers while others attempted to obstruct the operation.
The department identified the alleged coffee thrower as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, whom it also described as a Mexican national who had overstayed her visa. Authorities said she was arrested and would face charges of assaulting a federal officer.
Local officials call for accountability
Port of Seattle Commissioner Hamdi Mohamed, alongside Commissioner Sam Cho, criticized the arrests, describing them as "unconscionable" and raising concerns about compliance with Washington's Keep Washington Working Act, which restricts cooperation between state and local authorities and federal immigration enforcement.
Although acknowledging that the Port of Seattle Commission, which oversees airport operations, has no direct authority over federal agencies, Mohamed stressed that federal officers must remain accountable under the law.
"Let me be crystal clear: a badge does not make you above the law," she said, warning that criminal investigations would follow if evidence of legal violations emerged. She also called on Congress to strengthen its oversight of federal immigration operations.
Several members of Congress also voiced concerns over the incident on X. US Sen. Patty Murray condemned footage showing officers forcing a woman to the ground and called for accountability.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal described violent arrests as "the hallmark of fascist states, not a democracy," while Rep. Adam Smith accused ICE of functioning as a "paramilitary force" that undermines public confidence.
Meanwhile, Defend Migrants Alliance, a coalition bringing together community organizations, labor unions and faith-based groups, identified the two detainees as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, a former leader of Western Washington University's Latina Student Union, and Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza. The organization called for their immediate release.
"Today is the latest example of the violence that ICE has inflicted on our communities as it works to further Donald Trump's cruel immigration agenda," Ferguson said during an emergency news conference following the incident involving Alaska Airlines Flight 1306, which was scheduled to travel to Los Angeles.
Describing the agency's internal culture as "bankrupt" and "beyond reform," Ferguson argued that the country needs border enforcement based on effectiveness, ethical standards and humane treatment.
"The chaos and violence of ICE must come to an end," he added.
Earlier, Ferguson criticized the use of masked officers who do not identify themselves, accusing them of "dragging people off jetways" and employing "deeply un-American tactics" in a statement posted on X.
Footage recorded by a passenger and shared with local media showed several black-clad agents wearing face coverings detaining a traveler while boarding the aircraft. The video also captured a woman struggling on the floor beside a spilled coffee cup and shouting: "We have a work permit!"
Federal authorities defend airport operation
ICE and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said officers had carried out a targeted operation to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, whom they identified as a Mexican national who had remained in the country beyond the expiration of his visa.
Federal authorities alleged that other passengers interfered with officers and physically assaulted them, describing such conduct as a federal felony.
DHS claimed that one passenger threw hot coffee at the officers while others attempted to obstruct the operation.
The department identified the alleged coffee thrower as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, whom it also described as a Mexican national who had overstayed her visa. Authorities said she was arrested and would face charges of assaulting a federal officer.
Local officials call for accountability
Port of Seattle Commissioner Hamdi Mohamed, alongside Commissioner Sam Cho, criticized the arrests, describing them as "unconscionable" and raising concerns about compliance with Washington's Keep Washington Working Act, which restricts cooperation between state and local authorities and federal immigration enforcement.
Although acknowledging that the Port of Seattle Commission, which oversees airport operations, has no direct authority over federal agencies, Mohamed stressed that federal officers must remain accountable under the law.
"Let me be crystal clear: a badge does not make you above the law," she said, warning that criminal investigations would follow if evidence of legal violations emerged. She also called on Congress to strengthen its oversight of federal immigration operations.
Several members of Congress also voiced concerns over the incident on X. US Sen. Patty Murray condemned footage showing officers forcing a woman to the ground and called for accountability.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal described violent arrests as "the hallmark of fascist states, not a democracy," while Rep. Adam Smith accused ICE of functioning as a "paramilitary force" that undermines public confidence.
Meanwhile, Defend Migrants Alliance, a coalition bringing together community organizations, labor unions and faith-based groups, identified the two detainees as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, a former leader of Western Washington University's Latina Student Union, and Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza. The organization called for their immediate release.
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