Libya Oil Pipeline Blockade Causes Heavy Financial Losses, NOC Says
(MENAFN) Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) reported that an armed group's blockade of the Hamada-Zawiya oil pipeline in the country's western region has resulted in estimated financial losses of $30.8 million.
In a statement released Saturday, the corporation said the disruption, which has continued for more than 20 days, has reduced oil production by approximately 302,778 barrels. Average daily output losses reached 14,418 barrels, representing an estimated $1.47 million in lost revenue each day.
The NOC clarified that these calculations do not include fixed operational expenses at the affected Hamada and Tahara oilfields, which normally transport crude through the pipeline to the Zawiya refinery.
The corporation called on the relevant authorities to take immediate action to restore pipeline operations and prevent further attacks on the country's oil infrastructure. The shutdown was initially announced on Oct. 30.
The latest disruption adds to the financial pressures facing Libya's energy sector. In September, the NOC reported losses of approximately $95 million after armed security personnel closed an oil valve at the Sharara field, one of the country's largest crude production sites.
In a statement released Saturday, the corporation said the disruption, which has continued for more than 20 days, has reduced oil production by approximately 302,778 barrels. Average daily output losses reached 14,418 barrels, representing an estimated $1.47 million in lost revenue each day.
The NOC clarified that these calculations do not include fixed operational expenses at the affected Hamada and Tahara oilfields, which normally transport crude through the pipeline to the Zawiya refinery.
The corporation called on the relevant authorities to take immediate action to restore pipeline operations and prevent further attacks on the country's oil infrastructure. The shutdown was initially announced on Oct. 30.
The latest disruption adds to the financial pressures facing Libya's energy sector. In September, the NOC reported losses of approximately $95 million after armed security personnel closed an oil valve at the Sharara field, one of the country's largest crude production sites.
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