Saudi Coalition Downs Houthi Missile After 5-Target Barrage
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition destroyed a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthi group toward western Saudi Arabia in the early hours of Sunday, the coalition said, marking a second straight day of intercepts.
Saudi Civil Defense warned of danger in the Mecca region as the threat unfolded.
Sunday's strike came a day after a heavier assault. On Saturday, coalition air defenses shot down three ballistic missiles heading for the capital, Riyadh, along with two drones: one aimed at the Riyadh region and one at southern Saudi Arabia, the coalition said.
Across that day, Saudi Civil Defense sounded five alerts covering Najran, Riyadh, Al-Sulayyil and Jazan. It later declared the danger over in several of those areas.
Saudi Civil Defense warned of danger in the Mecca region as the threat unfolded.
Sunday's strike came a day after a heavier assault. On Saturday, coalition air defenses shot down three ballistic missiles heading for the capital, Riyadh, along with two drones: one aimed at the Riyadh region and one at southern Saudi Arabia, the coalition said.
Across that day, Saudi Civil Defense sounded five alerts covering Najran, Riyadh, Al-Sulayyil and Jazan. It later declared the danger over in several of those areas.
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