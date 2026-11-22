Hamas Demands Urgent Mediator Talks After Israeli Strike Kills Gaza Aid Workers
(MENAFN) Hamas has called for an emergency meeting involving ceasefire mediators and guarantor countries following an Israeli airstrike that killed three workers involved in distributing food to displaced Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
The Palestinian group urged mediators to pressure Israel into fulfilling its ceasefire obligations and ensuring the safety of civilians and humanitarian personnel. It also called for unrestricted access to food and essential relief supplies throughout the territory.
Hamas accused Israel of deliberately targeting humanitarian operations and exploiting hunger and aid restrictions as instruments of pressure against Palestinians. The group stressed that mediators must take practical measures rather than limit their response to statements of condemnation.
The Israeli strike targeted a vehicle transporting food supplies around midday in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood of southwestern Gaza City, killing three soup kitchen workers and injuring several others, according to reports citing the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.
The latest appeal follows another request submitted by Hamas on Friday, urging mediators to intervene after Israeli attacks killed seven Palestinians and destroyed residential homes.
Figures released by Gaza's Health Ministry showed that Israeli violations of the ceasefire had killed 1,662 Palestinians and injured another 6,007 since the truce took effect in October 2025, with the figures recorded through Thursday.
The latest incident comes amid the ongoing humanitarian devastation in Gaza, where Israel's military offensive since October 2023 has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 176,000, predominantly women and children.
The offensive has also devastated approximately 90% of the enclave's infrastructure, leaving large sections of the territory in ruins.
The Palestinian group urged mediators to pressure Israel into fulfilling its ceasefire obligations and ensuring the safety of civilians and humanitarian personnel. It also called for unrestricted access to food and essential relief supplies throughout the territory.
Hamas accused Israel of deliberately targeting humanitarian operations and exploiting hunger and aid restrictions as instruments of pressure against Palestinians. The group stressed that mediators must take practical measures rather than limit their response to statements of condemnation.
The Israeli strike targeted a vehicle transporting food supplies around midday in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood of southwestern Gaza City, killing three soup kitchen workers and injuring several others, according to reports citing the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.
The latest appeal follows another request submitted by Hamas on Friday, urging mediators to intervene after Israeli attacks killed seven Palestinians and destroyed residential homes.
Figures released by Gaza's Health Ministry showed that Israeli violations of the ceasefire had killed 1,662 Palestinians and injured another 6,007 since the truce took effect in October 2025, with the figures recorded through Thursday.
The latest incident comes amid the ongoing humanitarian devastation in Gaza, where Israel's military offensive since October 2023 has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 176,000, predominantly women and children.
The offensive has also devastated approximately 90% of the enclave's infrastructure, leaving large sections of the territory in ruins.
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