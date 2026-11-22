Saudi, Bahrain Intercept Missiles as Iran Claims Strikes
(MENAFN) Missile and drone activity surged across the Gulf over the weekend. Saudi Arabia and Bahrain reported fresh interceptions and attacks, while Iran claimed it struck US military installations and downed a reconnaissance drone.
Saudi Arabia: Houthi missile and drone intercepted
The Saudi-led coalition said early Sunday that its air defenses destroyed a ballistic missile fired toward western Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Houthi group.
The strike came a day after the coalition said it shot down a Houthi drone aimed at the Riyadh region. Saudi Civil Defense also issued an alert warning of danger in the Mecca region and urged residents to take precautions.
Bahrain: Industrial site ablaze, safety warning issued
Bahrain's military said Saturday that its air defenses intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks, as authorities renewed warnings of a possible threat. The Bahrain Defense Force said debris from the interceptions caused minor property damage but no injuries.
The Interior Ministry reported that an Iranian attack set a civilian industrial facility ablaze. On Saturday evening, it warned of a "potential threat" and urged citizens and residents to stay calm and move to the nearest safe location.
Separately, Iran's Fars News Agency reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacked two US bases in the kingdom.
Iran: IRGC claims drone shootdown
The IRGC said Saturday that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed a reconnaissance drone over waters off the coast of Bushehr in the northern Gulf.
Saudi Arabia: Houthi missile and drone intercepted
The Saudi-led coalition said early Sunday that its air defenses destroyed a ballistic missile fired toward western Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Houthi group.
The strike came a day after the coalition said it shot down a Houthi drone aimed at the Riyadh region. Saudi Civil Defense also issued an alert warning of danger in the Mecca region and urged residents to take precautions.
Bahrain: Industrial site ablaze, safety warning issued
Bahrain's military said Saturday that its air defenses intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks, as authorities renewed warnings of a possible threat. The Bahrain Defense Force said debris from the interceptions caused minor property damage but no injuries.
The Interior Ministry reported that an Iranian attack set a civilian industrial facility ablaze. On Saturday evening, it warned of a "potential threat" and urged citizens and residents to stay calm and move to the nearest safe location.
Separately, Iran's Fars News Agency reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacked two US bases in the kingdom.
Iran: IRGC claims drone shootdown
The IRGC said Saturday that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed a reconnaissance drone over waters off the coast of Bushehr in the northern Gulf.
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