Explosion Erupts at Ammunition Depot Inside Libya's Benghazi Naval Base
(MENAFN) An explosion occurred at an ammunition storage facility inside a naval base in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Sunday morning, prompting emergency crews to respond to the incident, local authorities said.
Benghazi's civil defense department confirmed the blast in a statement broadcast by a local television channel.
"We are currently dealing with an explosion at an ammunition depot at the Benghazi naval base," the civil defense department said.
Emergency response units were dispatched to the military installation to contain a fire that broke out following the explosion.
"We assure citizens that there is no need to worry, and we urge them not to gather until the fire is completely under control," the department added, calling on residents to avoid the affected area while firefighting operations continue.
Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the explosion or provide details about possible casualties and the extent of damage sustained by the naval facility.
Benghazi's civil defense department confirmed the blast in a statement broadcast by a local television channel.
"We are currently dealing with an explosion at an ammunition depot at the Benghazi naval base," the civil defense department said.
Emergency response units were dispatched to the military installation to contain a fire that broke out following the explosion.
"We assure citizens that there is no need to worry, and we urge them not to gather until the fire is completely under control," the department added, calling on residents to avoid the affected area while firefighting operations continue.
Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the explosion or provide details about possible casualties and the extent of damage sustained by the naval facility.
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