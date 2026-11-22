In 2021, the Boone County Fiscal Court established a dedicated fund to support additional investments in county roads and infrastructure. Funding comes from a percentage of property tax collection, as well as state, regional and federal grants.

Most importantly, the Infrastructure Fund allows for additional investments above and beyond the routine road maintenance and capital improvement projects already included in the County's annual budget. This long-term planning allows the County to address long-term infrastructure needs before significant issues arise.

Over the years, Boone County has utilized the fund to improve rural roads, expand public water access to rural areas and extend broadband access.

At its November 17 meeting, the Fiscal Court heard a presentation from Tom Logan, Interim County Engineer, outlining recommendations for investing approximately $5.8 million currently available in the Infrastructure Fund to preserve, repair and rebuild 126 streets, representing 39.5 miles of road over the next three years, including:

Approximately $3.6 million for road resurfacing $800,000 for concrete curb repairs, street repairs and ADA-accessible ramps. $500,000 to repair aging concrete streets.

These recommendations are based on a detailed, independent assessment of more than 460 miles of county-maintained roads. Using a pavement condition rating system, engineers evaluated the condition of roads to identify where improvements are needed the most and how to make the best use of available funds.

The results demonstrate that Boone County roads are generally in better condition than the national average. The County's average pavement condition score is 76 out of 100, compared to a typical national average of 60 to 65 for local roads. The proposed investments would help keep roads in good condition, address problems before they become more serious and reduce the need for most costly repairs or reconstruction in the future.

Keep in mind these are recommendations, not final project approvals. The Fiscal Court expressed support for the proposed direction and asked staff to move forward with the next steps. This includes developing a final list of streets for consideration and preparing bid documents to begin the process.

The Fiscal Court will consider final project recommendations and funding approvals as planning moves forward.

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Fiscal Court Discusses $5.8 Million Investment in County Roads News Provided By Boone County - Kentucky November 22, 2026, 07:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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