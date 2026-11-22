MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LAMPASAS, Texas – Visitors to Hanna Springs Sculpture Garden in Campbell Park soon will have easier access to musical art exhibits, thanks to a $17,576 grant to the Lampasas Association for the Arts from the Lower Colorado River Authority and the City of Lampasas.

The LCRA Community Grant, along with $26,940 in matching funds from the association, will help the group construct Harmony Path, an ADA-compliant walkway that will provide access to interactive musical sculptures. The sidewalk will accommodate visitors using wheelchairs, families with strollers and others who need accessible routes.

“Our association's mission is to expand opportunities for people to experience and learn about the arts, and the sculpture garden is one of the ways we bring that mission to life,” said Barbara Hagle, president of Lampasas Association for the Arts.“We wanted to introduce something people could interact with, where visitors to the park can make beautiful music together. We're especially excited that Harmony Path will make these sculptures accessible to visitors of all ages and abilities.”

The association maintains a collection of about 25 sculptures at the garden, rotating several installations each year to showcase different artists. The group recently began fundraising to add a new sculpture but ended up being able to add four new musical exhibits, thanks to a fundraising art show, and contributions from local supporters.

Designed by Freenotes Harmony Park, the new sculptures feature percussion instruments, including drums, cymbals and chimes, that are tuned to produce complementary sounds when played together. QR codes will connect visitors to instructional resources, including opportunities to learn songs. Seating is planned around the installations.

The association plans to complete the pathway and install the sculptures in time for Art in the Park Kid's Day in April, an annual free event that introduces local children and families to art through interactive activities.

“This project has brought together so many people who believe in making the arts available to our community,” Hagle said.“We're grateful to Artemis Ranch for hosting our fundraiser and to everyone who contributed to the purchase of the musical sculptures. Lynn Greenwood, Robin Gradel and I worked on the grant application. Robert Wells helped with the financial information.”

She noted that Thomas Crawford created illustrations that helped people envision the project and association board member Chris Oldham will install the interactive musical sculptures.

“Our entire 20-member board works hard all year as volunteers to help us with our projects and our mission, and so many community members have supported this effort, too,” she said.“We appreciate LCRA and the City of Lampasas for helping us complete it.”

Located in Campbell Park near the historic Hanna Springs site, the sculpture garden is free and open to the public year-round.

This is one of 43 grants awarded recently through LCRA Community Grants. These grants are awarded twice a year as part of LCRA's effort to give back to communities in its wholesale electric, water and transmission service areas.

Applications for the next round of grants will be accepted in January. More information is available at .

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LCRA, City of Lampasas award $17,576 grant for accessible sidewalk in Campbell Park News Provided By Texas Lower Colorado River Authority November 22, 2026, 07:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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