MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SAN SABA, Texas – The Friends of the Rylander Memorial Library soon will replace the storm-damaged ceiling at Rylander Memorial Library to eliminate a health and safety hazard and enable the library to continue providing a welcoming meeting space, thanks to a $10,640 grant from the Lower Colorado River Authority and the City of San Saba.

The LCRA Community Grant, along with $2,660 in matching funds from San Saba County, will pay for a new ceiling throughout the library's 5,000-square-foot building. The current ceiling developed mold and mildew after the July 2025 flooding rains that devastated parts of the Hill Country. The floods also damaged the library's roof, which was recently replaced.

The new ceiling will provide a safer environment for visitors and community groups that meet at the library, as well as tutors, counselors and other local professionals.

“We're thrilled to finally finish our library and bring it up to date,” said Marcia Dyer, vice president of Friends of the Rylander Memorial Library.“It serves the whole county, including three schools and homeschool families, and the rest of the library looks amazing until you look up. The building went up in 1976, when two teachers gifted it to the county, and needless to say, nothing had been done since. We've been working hard on this for the last five to six years. We replaced the circulation desk, then the carpet, and the ceiling is the last project.”

Dyer said the grant is especially meaningful in San Saba County, where there is no major industry to help fund projects like this.

“We couldn't have afforded this without LCRA and the City of San Saba's support, and it has made a tremendous difference,” Dyer said.“Libraries have received great support through these grants, and projects like this help small, rural communities like ours. We are so appreciative of LCRA, the city and the county.”

This is one of 43 grants awarded recently through LCRA Community Grants. These grants are awarded twice a year as part of LCRA's effort to give back to communities in its wholesale electric, water and transmission service areas. The City of San Saba is one of LCRA's wholesale electric customers and is a partner in the Community Grants program.

Applications for the next round of grants will be accepted in January. More information is available at .

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LCRA, City of San Saba award $10,640 grant for a new mold-free ceiling at Rylander Memorial Library News Provided By Texas Lower Colorado River Authority November 22, 2026, 07:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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