Bahrain Demands Iran Pay Full Compensation for Attacks, Urges UN Action
(MENAFN) Bahrain called early Sunday for Iran to be held accountable and to pay full compensation for attacks on the kingdom, urging the UN Security Council to take firm action.
Foreign Ministry rejects Tehran's justification
In a statement, the Foreign Ministry dismissed Tehran's explanation for the strikes, insisting that an industrial facility hit recently was a civilian site.
The ministry accused Iran of exploiting disputes with other countries as a pretext to target Bahrain, put civilians at risk and violate the Gulf state's sovereignty. It added that Bahrain reserves the right to defend itself, alone or alongside its allies, at a time and place of its choosing.
Saturday's attacks
The statement came after Saturday's attacks set an industrial facility ablaze, according to the Interior Ministry. The fire caused property damage but no injuries. Authorities issued repeated safety alerts, and the Bahrain Defense Force said it intercepted several attacks, with falling debris causing minor damage.
IRGC claims strikes on US radars
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it destroyed two US Patriot air defense radars at Riffa and Awali in missile and drone attacks. The Fars News Agency reported the claim, along with attacks on US military sites at Sheikh Isa and Juffair.
Foreign Ministry rejects Tehran's justification
In a statement, the Foreign Ministry dismissed Tehran's explanation for the strikes, insisting that an industrial facility hit recently was a civilian site.
The ministry accused Iran of exploiting disputes with other countries as a pretext to target Bahrain, put civilians at risk and violate the Gulf state's sovereignty. It added that Bahrain reserves the right to defend itself, alone or alongside its allies, at a time and place of its choosing.
Saturday's attacks
The statement came after Saturday's attacks set an industrial facility ablaze, according to the Interior Ministry. The fire caused property damage but no injuries. Authorities issued repeated safety alerts, and the Bahrain Defense Force said it intercepted several attacks, with falling debris causing minor damage.
IRGC claims strikes on US radars
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it destroyed two US Patriot air defense radars at Riffa and Awali in missile and drone attacks. The Fars News Agency reported the claim, along with attacks on US military sites at Sheikh Isa and Juffair.
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