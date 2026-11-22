MENAFN - IANS) Melbourne, Nov 22 (IANS) One man has died, and two others have been hospitalised with serious injuries following separate stabbing attacks in Melbourne.

Police said on Sunday that emergency services were called to reports that a 21-year-old man had been found with stab wounds in Melbourne's CBD around 8:40 pm (local time) on Saturday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The victim was transported to hospital, but died a short time later.

Three males aged 17, 18 and 19 were arrested nearby.

Police said that they would be interviewed by homicide squad detectives and that investigators were searching for a fourth male seen leaving the scene.

Earlier on Saturday, a 24-year-old man was stabbed in the CBD around 2:30 pm (local time) and hospitalised with serious injuries.

The alleged perpetrator, a 31-year-old man who was not known to the victim, was arrested in Melbourne's northern suburbs on Sunday morning.

On November 13, a woman was hospitalised with serious injuries following a shooting at a western Sydney home.

Police officers were deployed to reports of shots fired at the home in Villawood, 21 km west of central Sydney, and arrived to find a 50-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers rendered first aid until ambulance paramedics arrived and treated the woman at the scene before she was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A police statement said that officers established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the incident.

In August, two teenage boys were arrested following a shooting in southwest Sydney, police in the state of New South Wales (NSW) said in a statement.

Officers were called to reports of shots fired at a home in the outer southwest Sydney suburb of Eagle Vale around 2 am on August 11, said the statement.

Nobody was injured, and a short time later police attempted to stop an allegedly stolen hatchback that was spotted travelling nearby.

The vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated, during which the hatchback crashed into a tree.

Three occupants of the vehicle subsequently fled the scene. Two of the occupants, boys aged 15 and 17, were arrested following a search of the area and taken to a local police station.

The third occupant was not located.

Police established multiple crime scenes and had commenced an investigation into the incident.