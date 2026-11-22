MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey on Sunday defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, dismissed concerns over the exercise and said the process was not creating difficulties for ordinary voters. He also criticised attempts to introduce religious divisions into sports and backed Bageshwar Dham seer Dhirendra Shastri amid the controversy over his remarks on Lord Krishna.

Speaking to IANS on the SIR exercise, Dubey said there was ample time for political activities, but expressing distrust in the democratic process was unacceptable.

“There is a whole lifetime to do politics, but expressing distrust in democracy is completely wrong. The SIR process is not causing difficulties for ordinary people. Those facing problems are the ones who used to help infiltrators and anti-social elements cast votes and illegally add names to voter lists,” Dubey said.

Claiming that ordinary Mumbaikars, Marathi people and Hindus were not facing any difficulties, Dubey alleged that the concerns were limited to those seeking to get names included in electoral rolls through illegal means.

“The worry is among the ones who are not eligible voters, and the ones whose vote banks these are,” Dubey added.

Dubey also invoked the Shiv Sena's ideological legacy, saying the party followed the principle of 80 per cent social service and 20 per cent politics.

“We are Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainiks, following 80 per cent social service and 20 per cent politics. We do not worry about SIR. Our main focus is serving the people. We are doing that,” Dubey said.

Pointing to a shortage of blood supplies, Dubey said the party had organised blood donation camps as part of its social service activities.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena spokesperson Anand Dubey criticised political leaders, including Congress MP Imran Masood and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, for allegedly bringing religious considerations into the discussion surrounding cricketer Mohammed Siraj's non-selection in the Indian playing XI.

Dubey said sports should be decided by merit and performance rather than religious identity.

“Why are leaders like Imran Masood, Asaduddin Owaisi and others bringing Hindu-Muslim issues into sports? Sports should be about merit and performance,” he said.

Describing Siraj as a good player, Dubey said several factors, including pitch conditions, weather and the views of the coach and captain, influenced team selection. He added that fluctuations in a player's performance were part of the sport.

“Let the sport remain a sport. Siraj is a good player; he will return when he performs well,” Dubey said, urging Owaisi to focus on politics and the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

On the controversy surrounding Dhirendra Shastri's remarks about Lord Krishna, Dubey said Lord Krishna and Lord Ram were one, as both were incarnations of Lord Vishnu.

He said Shastri had previously clarified that his comments were made out of a sense of belonging and affection, and alleged that his words were being misinterpreted.

“Lord Krishna and Lord Ram are one only -- both are avatars of Lord Vishnu. Dhirendra Shastri has clarified earlier as well that he spoke with a sense of belonging and affection. I would say that no one should try to incite hatred among the Sanatan community,” Dubey said.

He urged people to focus on the broader message of Shastri's remarks rather than searching for loopholes in his speech.

“Instead of trying to find loopholes in his speech, one should try to imbibe the essence of what he is trying to say. We should mainly focus on how to propagate Sanatan Dharma,” he added.